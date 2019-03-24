Home Cities Kochi

A versatile dancer

Though Parvathy Chandran is a singer and a veena artist, she prefers to be known as a dancer.

Published: 24th March 2019 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Parvathy Chandran is a singer and a veena artist, she prefers to be known as a dancer. While bagging laurels at state-level dance competitions in school, she had never thought of making dance as her career. It was when she was only three when she began learning folk dance. “I began training in dance even before attending school,” says Parvathy. “Sushama teacher was my guru at the time. But I wanted to learn bharatanatyam.

Parvathy Chandran

I remember peeping into the bharatanatyam class where my seniors trained and trying to dance with them. Seeing my interest, at the age of five, Girija Chandran teacher started to teach me bharatanatyam.”Currently, Parvathy trains over 100 students at her institution ‘Lasya’ at Vazhuthacaudu. Age is just a number, thus her students include people aged from three to 45. “After my child was born, I had to face so many health issues.

That’s when I started to dance again and planned to start a dance school. My family initially did not accept the idea due to health concerns. The dance school has been running since the past three years,” says Parvathy. 

Having specialised in bharatanatyam, she has learnt kuchipudi, mohiniyattam and keralanatanam. Citing those who have influenced her to the art she says, “Sushama teacher is always an inspiration. The way she trains is amazing. Also, Girija Chandran, Chitra, Meera, Aparna Murali, and Suresh Kumar Sreedharan are some among the others who had influenced me.”

However, the artist is not happy about the recent trends and the mediocre level of dedication shown by those learning the art forms. “Dance, these days, has become a show. It has become a medium for children to take pictures and post them on social media,” she opined. “I was the university rank holder in both UG and PG. I never had missed any of my dance classes.

But, nowadays, kids in UKG take a month leave to study for exams.” According to her, dance is a stress therapy. “One should know to take both art and studies side by side. If one cannot balance art and studies, I suggest them not to learn the art. One-and-half hour of practice a week will not affect studies. In fact, it makes children relaxed and creative,” says Parvathy.Waiting to receive her PhD in Hindi literature from Kerala University, she is also doing masters in bharatanatyam from Tamil Nadu University. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp