A versatile dancer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Parvathy Chandran is a singer and a veena artist, she prefers to be known as a dancer. While bagging laurels at state-level dance competitions in school, she had never thought of making dance as her career. It was when she was only three when she began learning folk dance. “I began training in dance even before attending school,” says Parvathy. “Sushama teacher was my guru at the time. But I wanted to learn bharatanatyam.

Parvathy Chandran

I remember peeping into the bharatanatyam class where my seniors trained and trying to dance with them. Seeing my interest, at the age of five, Girija Chandran teacher started to teach me bharatanatyam.”Currently, Parvathy trains over 100 students at her institution ‘Lasya’ at Vazhuthacaudu. Age is just a number, thus her students include people aged from three to 45. “After my child was born, I had to face so many health issues.

That’s when I started to dance again and planned to start a dance school. My family initially did not accept the idea due to health concerns. The dance school has been running since the past three years,” says Parvathy.

Having specialised in bharatanatyam, she has learnt kuchipudi, mohiniyattam and keralanatanam. Citing those who have influenced her to the art she says, “Sushama teacher is always an inspiration. The way she trains is amazing. Also, Girija Chandran, Chitra, Meera, Aparna Murali, and Suresh Kumar Sreedharan are some among the others who had influenced me.”

However, the artist is not happy about the recent trends and the mediocre level of dedication shown by those learning the art forms. “Dance, these days, has become a show. It has become a medium for children to take pictures and post them on social media,” she opined. “I was the university rank holder in both UG and PG. I never had missed any of my dance classes.

But, nowadays, kids in UKG take a month leave to study for exams.” According to her, dance is a stress therapy. “One should know to take both art and studies side by side. If one cannot balance art and studies, I suggest them not to learn the art. One-and-half hour of practice a week will not affect studies. In fact, it makes children relaxed and creative,” says Parvathy.Waiting to receive her PhD in Hindi literature from Kerala University, she is also doing masters in bharatanatyam from Tamil Nadu University.