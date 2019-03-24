Ernakulam Lok Sabha seats witness electrifying campaign   

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the arrival of the Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam as NDA candidate, the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing an electrified campaign of the three fronts. “The Narendra Modi-led NDA government has done more than in the past five years than Congress regime did in its 60-years long regime”, Alphons Kannanthanam told media persons here on Saturday.

He alleged Congress president Rahul Gandhi was running across the country as he could not win in Amethi constituency. “Congress has no respite anywhere. They lost all the seats including those contested by the Gandhi family. Hence Rahul is looking for a safe seat in South India”, he added. Alphons Kannanthanam was received by BJP workers at the airport.

BJP candidate Alphons Kannanthanam greeting

the party workers at Kalamassery on Saturday

| A Sanesh

Meanwhile, UDF candidate Hibi Eden conducted the campaign in Thrikkakara constituency with a road show. The road show that started from Chembumukku junction was led by P T Thomas MLA. The candidate was received by hundreds of activists and people’s representatives. On the course, Hibi Eden sought blessing from St Michael’s Church and Padamughal Jumma Masjid and later interacted with the vendors of Vazhakala market. In Tripunithura constituency the road show commenced from Poothotta with hundreds of people accompanying Hibi.

LDF candidate P Rajeeven toured in Thripunithura constituency and sought people’s blessings at various places. “I assure that I will maintain the trust shown by the people”, he said. He added that he was receiving various suggestions on the development of Ernakulam from the people via social media and other means.

Rashtriya Janata Dal to support UDF

Kochi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal will support the UDF in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, state president Anu Chacko said at a press conference here on Friday. She said the party will try to unite the fractions of the Janata Parivar in a bid to strengthen the party at the grass root level. She said the UDF has given the green light for the entry of RJD into the front.



MCPI to support LDF

Kochi: The Marxist Communist Party of India United (MCPI-U) will support the LDF candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, politburo member N Parameswaran Potti told a press conference here on Friday. The party will continue its fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-labourer policies of the ruling NDA. The support to the LDF will be conditional, said state secretary E K Murali.