Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam Lok Sabha seats witness electrifying campaign   

With the arrival of the Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam as NDA candidate, the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing an electrified campaign of the three fronts.  

Published: 24th March 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

UDF candidate Hibi Eden embracing an old lady during his visit at Vaduthala on Saturday | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With the arrival of the Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam as NDA candidate, the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing an electrified campaign of the three fronts.  “The Narendra Modi-led NDA government has done more than in the past five years than Congress regime did in its 60-years long regime”, Alphons Kannanthanam told media persons here on Saturday.

He alleged Congress president Rahul Gandhi was running across the country as he could not win in Amethi constituency. “Congress has no respite anywhere. They lost all the seats including those contested by the Gandhi family. Hence Rahul is looking for a safe seat in South India”, he added. Alphons Kannanthanam was received by BJP workers at the airport. 

BJP candidate Alphons Kannanthanam greeting
the party workers at Kalamassery on Saturday
| A Sanesh

Meanwhile, UDF candidate Hibi Eden conducted the campaign in Thrikkakara constituency with a road show. The road show that started from Chembumukku junction was led by P T Thomas MLA. The candidate was received by hundreds of activists and people’s representatives. On the course, Hibi Eden sought blessing from St Michael’s Church and Padamughal Jumma Masjid and later interacted with the vendors of Vazhakala market. In Tripunithura constituency the road show commenced from Poothotta with hundreds of people accompanying Hibi.

LDF candidate P Rajeeven toured in Thripunithura constituency and sought people’s blessings at various places. “I assure that I will maintain the trust shown by the people”, he said. He added that he was receiving various suggestions on the development of Ernakulam from the people via social media and other means.

Rashtriya Janata Dal to support UDF
Kochi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal will support the UDF in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, state president Anu Chacko said at a press conference here on Friday. She said the party will try to unite the fractions of the Janata Parivar in a bid to strengthen the party at the grass root level. She said the UDF has given the green light for the entry of RJD into the front. 
 

MCPI to support LDF
Kochi: The Marxist Communist Party of India United (MCPI-U) will support the LDF candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, politburo member N Parameswaran Potti told a press conference here on Friday. The party will continue its fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-labourer policies of the ruling NDA. The support to the LDF will be conditional, said state secretary E K Murali. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections Alphons Kannanthanam Hibi Eden

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp