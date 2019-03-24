Home Cities Kochi

‘Freekan’ drive to seize altered vehicles across Ernakulam district

Do you have any plans to alter your vehicle to get a stunning look? If so, think twice before spending a huge amount altering your vehicle.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Do you have any plans to alter your vehicle to get a stunning look? If so, think twice before spending a huge amount altering your vehicle. The money will be in vain as the MVD has started a drive across the district against altered vehicles. The operation ‘Freekan’ has already started from Panampilly Nagar where youngsters have been seen engaging in bike and car stunts during the night especially with the altered vehicles. 

During a twelve-hour-long drive which started on Friday evening around 5 pm at Panampally Nagar, the MVD caught 65 altered vehicles. The Department’s move came after they received several complaints from the public. “Mostly the altered vehicles are used for the night vehicle stunts. The stunts in itself are an annoyance to the residents of Panampilly Nagar. Moreover, the number of altered vehicle users is increasing drastically which can not be accepted at any cost. Safety is important,” said Enforcement RTO K Manoj Kumar when asked about the drive.

According to the RTO, some of these alteration can cost more than the market rate of the vehicle.”When we valued the additional accessories fitted into some vehicles, the cost of the accessories itself came around `10 lakh. As per the MVD rule only the colour of the vehicle can be changed and that too with the prior permission of the RTO.

With the alteration made on the tyres and other parts, it affects the stability and gravity centre of the vehicle. The manufacturers have set a turning radius for all the vehicles but with the illegal alteration, it will change the whole mantra. This will also end in accidents. The drive will continue in coming days as well,” said Deepu, Motor Vehicle Inspector.   

