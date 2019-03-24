One million manpower to be skilled in rubber sector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC), the skill council for the rubber sector in the country has launched project 'Saamrath' - empowering a million lives in rubber. The project is aimed at skilling, up-skilling and re-skilling of 10 lakh manpower involved in the rubber sector by 2020 as mandated by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

The training is being provided under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) across natural rubber plantation, tyre services and rubber manufacturing.In his communication at the launch of the Saamrath project by RSDC, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) said, “Rubber sector generates large scale employment and is an important contributor to India’s GDP. It goes to the credit of RSDC that they have undertaken an in-depth study of the sector, conducted skill gap analyses and have standardised job roles across manufacturing, rubber plantation and services segments.”

Natural rubber plantation segment accounts for the maximum push under the Saamrath project.

“Over one million people are involved in the natural rubber plantation, and the requirements of skilling are huge for increasing both production and productivity.

RSDC has joined hands with the Rubber Board of India in up-skilling the growers to maximise the production of rubber plantations. Rubber Board as a training partner of the RSDC has seasoned expertise to spearhead the skilling drive in NR plantations” said Vinod Simon, Chairman, RSDC.

“Most of the tappers have acquired the skill in an informal way traditionally, either by inheritance or by taking up tapping from early life. Such people have only practical experience and lack technical knowledge. The RPL programme helps these tappers to upgrade their knowledge and skill,” said D Anandan, IAS, Chairman, Rubber Board of India.

The job roles where the Rubber Board is providing skill training under the NR Plantation segment include Latex Harvest Technician (Tapper), Rubber Nursery General Worker, Rubber Processing Technician – Rubber Sheeting and General Worker Rubber Plantation.