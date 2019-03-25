Home Cities Kochi

An earthen grandeur in Kochi

Staging of the play 'Kurathi'

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: It is, in fact, a rereading of the greatest of epics ever written. Watching ‘Kurathi’ is like witnessing an epic unfold in a fresh light and that too with an earthen grandeur. ‘Kurathi’ a play crafted by Thrissur-based theatre group Janabheri is a take at the oft-neglected narrative in Mahabharatha- the tale of Hidumbi. 

In retelling the story of Hidumbi and the six forest dwellers who were killed when Arakkillam was burnt, the drama champions the cause of the neglected voices in Mahabharatha. In telling their tale, Kurathi holds the mirror to the society and poignantly draws parallels to the sufferings of the tribal community, nature and its wild beings as a result of mankind’s interference.

The play showcases the life of ‘Konthi’, a tribal woman who gets subjugated by Bheema into marrying him and how the rest of the story of Ghatotkachan and the war in Mahabharatha is transposed as one war we are seeing in contemporary times, where mankind is involved in the destruction of nature and its beings.

The play unfolds in a fully earthen ‘stage’. When the play was performed in the city, the bare grounds of the Putharikandom Maidan was the stage. Everything ranging from the costume of the theatre artists to the artwork and the design of the play is woven in an eco-friendly manner. The stage has been crafted such that it brings in a slice of nature to the audience.

Replete with every aspect of forest along with a pond structured right inside the earthen ground, the drama poignantly captures the essence of the tale of Hidumbi and that of the Adivasis who are being exploited by mankind. By bringing to the fore the woes of Hidumbi, the play gives a voice to the angst and the cries of the tribal community.

The woes of the tribals and the wild beings that are being decimated by the march of civilisation reverberate across the play. “We are told the Pandavas are the real heroes of the Mahabharatha and attuned to justify whatever they do. What about those forest dwellers who were killed when Arakillam was burnt, so that the Pandavas could save themselves.

There is no mention in the text regarding that. We are giving a voice to them, telling their stories,” says playwright MN Vinayakumar. “And in telling their stories, we are not only re-reading Mahabharatha but also drawing parallels with the current politics. I was very particular that there is a right balance in the text and the performance and visualisation,” chips in Abhimanyu Vinayakumar, director of the play.

The team had also brought in the tribal community of Kurichya from Wayanad and learned their ways, incorporating it into the play. The visual magnificence and the picture perfect acting by the artists offered an unparalleled experience and can be said to be a milestone in contemporary theatre. 

