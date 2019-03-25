Home Cities Kochi

CARS24 to open Kerala’s first outlet in Edapally

India’s largest car buying company. CARS24 is opening up its Kerala’s first outlet in Edappally Bypass Road, Kochi.

Published: 25th March 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: India’s largest car buying company. CARS24 is opening up its Kerala’s first outlet in Edappally Bypass Road, Kochi. Consumers will now get a more end-to-end and hassle-free experience of selling their car. Kochi has been selected as one of the smart cities as part of the Smart City Mission by the Government of India, which means the government will be investing to develop the city in all aspects. The prospect of future growth in the city is therefore now tremendous. 

Talking about the business potential, Gajendra Jangid, co-founder and VP of CARS24, said, “The expansion of our service network comes in tandem with the vision to expand its market presence with 1,000 branches in 100 cities by 2020. New showrooms will open immediately at Aluva, hiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode in Kerala.

The business of pre-owned cars is about 1.4 times the business of new cars in terms of volume, whereas the average ownership of cars in Kochi has also fallen from seven years to 3.5 years. This shows the huge opportunity in store for us in terms of immense growth in the number of cars being sold and bought futuristically. Kochi, in spite of being a tiny southern state, has ample opportunities after being rated as the top future megacity of India in a 2018 study by JLL.

Apart from being the commercial capital of Kerala, it is also the largest city in the state. This is why CARS24 plans on expanding their presence with an outlet within the city. The outlet is located in a well-connected area with the potential to serve the city, its suburbs and the neighbouring cities.”

