Home Cities Kochi

Catching them young in Kochi

With summer vacations in the offing, there is a huge demand for classes in robotics, 3D printing and STEM learning.

Published: 25th March 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

ROBOTICS

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATIONS

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: When the Centre launched the Atal Tinkering Labs in 2017, aimed at promoting scientific temperament in school children, it set in motion a new-found interest in robotics and STEM learning. 
The trend has caught up in Kochi too with a huge surge in the number of children, of eight years and above, signing up for classes. In a year, there has been a 50-80 per cent increase in the number of kids enrolling for these classes in Kochi alone, say founders of prominent robotics labs in the city.

With summer vacations in the offing, there is a huge demand for such classes, say STEM Robotics Academy director (technical) Rajasekharan AH. "The future is in robotics, 3D printing and STEM. Schools and parents realise the fact and that's one reason for the sudden interest and demand for such sessions. We hold classes for students of class III and above. For younger ones, we give STEM kits and later progress to graphical programmes. A child with aptitude in the same would find it easy once he ventures into languages like python scripting," he said. 

STEM Robotics Academy offers courses in STEM kits (assembling and programming), electronics circuits, Arduino, C, C++, Raspberrypi, python scripting, IOT, 3D printer / DIY projects and Artificial Intelligence Machine learning for children above the age of six. According to him, many schools are taking up the initiative and holding sessions in robotics with over 10 robotics institutes coming up in Thiruvananthapuram alone in a year.

They will only grow in the coming years, says Daniel Jeevan, officer-in-charge, Fablabs, which holds classes for engineering graduates in 3D printing. "Digital fabrication is the next big thing in the technology world and we, obviously, don't want to miss the bus. A lot of youths realise this is the future and are attending the six-month programme Fablabs offers. Unlike programming, robotics is a lot of fun and the gratification is instant," says Daniel. 

Shine Sreedhar of Srishti Robotics Technologies Pvt. Ltd says with the start of summer programmes, enquiries are pouring in. "Last year saw huge growth. A lot of children and parents are approaching us for lessons in robotics. For the parents, such short-term courses are an opportunity to gauge the aptitude of their children. We have over 20 students with us at the moment and we expect another 50 during the vacation," says Shine.

Srishti offers basic level graphical programmes for children. "Their interest is mainly due to the excitement seeing their work yielding results instantly. Unlike computer languages wherein the results are just visible on screen, here you get to see hardware they made in motion. Nothing better to get them hooked," says Shine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
STEM Robotics Academy Kochi robotics academy Kochi 3D printing learning

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp