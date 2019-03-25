Football training camps in the city gear up to welcome young talents 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the onset of summer vacation, many football academies in Kochi are offering specialised camps for children under the guidance of licenced coaches. With the majority of parents paying attention to the fitness of their children, all such camps are witnessing active participation.

The trend has been catching up for the last few years. "People are becoming conscious about their physical fitness these days. Unlike in the past, many parents are ready to enrol their children to the summer camps. Normally, on an average, we receive up to 60 children for the two-month long camp," said Seby Alex,owner, Zesto Sports, aloor-Kadavanthra Road.

This summer, many of these grounds are offering experienced coaching for students. When AFC licenced coach Vipin Anto oversees the camps at Jogo, former Santhosh trophy player Rufus D'Souza will helm the practice at Zesto Sports. "Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Bino George and a few team members will join our camp as visiting faculty.

Indian blind football team will also meet the children to share their experiences. We'll hold camps in U-10, U-14 categories for both boys and girls. Other than teaching the basics, we aim to introduce these cubs to the game and make them aware of the importance of regular physical activities," said Francis Noel Ben, managing director, Jogo Football Arena, Chilavannoor.

Considering the rising temperature, the camps will kickstart from April first week and will conduct sessions in evenings and early mornings. "We are organising the camp from 6 am to 8.30 am to facilitate a convenient timing for the kids to learn the techniques. We hold camps in U-6 to U-16 categories. After all, it is all about fuelling their passion and selecting the best players in our academy.

With the newly-improved grass turf at Veli, we are expecting more participation this time," said Joseph Fernandez of Veli Lions Sports Club. Last year, the camp had around 250 participants in total. Interestingly, all of these clubs offer training at minimal charges.Zesto charges I2,800 per month and offers a discount to those who pay two months in advance. Jogo Football Arena charges I2,500 across all age categories.