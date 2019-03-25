Home Cities Kochi

Reminiscing the good old village days

Senior journalist PV Kuttan has brought out a beautiful book on his village Anjanapuzha, which can be considered a tribute to the place he grew up.

Published: 25th March 2019 07:57 AM

Padavirangi Anjanapuzhayilekku

Padavirangi Anjanapuzhayilekku

By   Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior journalist PV Kuttan has brought out a beautiful book on his village Anjanapuzha, which can be considered a tribute to the place he grew up. His schooling, the pranks he played with his friends, his sojourns, the poverty in the village in those days, yet the abundance of love and the sharing and caring which each soul has shown to the other are all written in excellent Malayalam prose by Kuttan. With 24 chapters, each chapter in the book touches upon a subject.

The introduction by Malayalam writer M Mukundan gives the necessary drive for the book in literary circles as the latter rarely writes a foreword for books. This foreword by one of the doyens of Malayalam literature takes the book to the top league.

What is interesting is that during the course of reading it takes one down the nostalgic lane. The book points out the major deity of Malabar in ‘Parasinni Muthappan’ which is a form of Lord Shiva. The author describes how Muthappan helped him during tough times, including when he nearly drowned while swimming across the Anjanapuzha with a friend on his back. Midway through, he became drowsy. When he called upon Muthappan, to his surprise and luck, his elder brother who was walking on the shore found them, dived into the river and saved them.

Set in the backdrop of a village, the major subject in the book is the growth of a person and the various stages of life. Those who have grown up in villages can easily associate with the content.The Theyyam season starts from the Malayalam month of Thulam in Malabar and the various forms of Theyyams and Muchilotu Bagavathi are depicted in the book in a separate chapter.

The Communist party and the Munayankunnu firing of Malabar Special Police killing six party workers figurs in the book.More than anything, the book shows the purity of the villagers and how they are satisfied with the small life they lead.

Padavirangi Anjanapuzhayilekku
Author    : PV Kuttan
Publisher    : Granma Books
Price    : Rs 150

