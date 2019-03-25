Home Cities Kochi

Traveller of transforming times: A lucid trip to reality

 'Translation,' as a process itself take a lot of effort to convey the emotion and circumferences of the original work.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

RS Bhaskar

KOCHI: 'Translation,' as a process itself take a lot of effort to convey the emotion and circumferences of the original work. When the author himself is a renowned translator in his mother language, the work will become even more interesting. RS Bhaskar, a notable figure in the Konkani literary world who translated Vaikom Mohammed Basheer’s Ntuppuppakkoranendarnnu into Konkani, has unfurled a new chapter of his life by penning a huge collection of Konkani poems. 

The book titled 'Traveller of transforming times' is a collection of 50 poems written in Konkani. It is RS Srinivas who take up the task of translating the said poems into English. Needless to say, the translation has found immense success in conveying the emotion, background and mystic images in detail. Reading Bhaskar's poems are more of contemplating about the events and objects exists in the surroundings. They tread a line of the nuances we witness in everyday life.

Those small scribbles, which often resembles Haiku, evoke a sense of activism in the reader. They subtly prompt you to think beyond the lines and generate a new perspective. In addition, the constant presence of Hindu mythology across the book is also an interesting aspect to ponder upon. 'Kiss of Protest' and 'Words' are a genuine attempt to talk about reality. The helpless state of many activists to save the environment and the efforts to break away from draconian tradition are evident in Bhaskar's poems. 

'Words' resonates the harsh reality of activism against oppression. 
Interestingly, most of the poems are jot down in a way the words speak for themselves. As it is specifically Indian in nature, the writer has made an exceptional effort to portray the issues in connection with mythological tales. Without losing the 'Indianness', Bhaskar talks to length about issues which affect people from all walks of life. The work dedicated to the writer's son Rajeev revolves around folklores and other rituals, which remain as a true manifestation of rural lives.  

Apart from these aspects, the poet's willpower to discuss the issues, which directly affects many souls in the world's largest democracy, should be appreciated. The poet has given special emphasis to the transforming politics and reality and issues confronted by laymen are omnipresent in the works. Bhaskar has received the Konkani Bhasha Prachar Sabha Sahitya Puraskar from Kerala and Tharabai Vishnu Mhapxencar Bharati Puraskar from Goa for his contributions to Konkani language and literature.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Traveller of transforming times: A lucid trip to reality RS Bhaskar translation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp