Traveller of transforming times: A lucid trip to reality

KOCHI: 'Translation,' as a process itself take a lot of effort to convey the emotion and circumferences of the original work. When the author himself is a renowned translator in his mother language, the work will become even more interesting. RS Bhaskar, a notable figure in the Konkani literary world who translated Vaikom Mohammed Basheer’s Ntuppuppakkoranendarnnu into Konkani, has unfurled a new chapter of his life by penning a huge collection of Konkani poems.

The book titled 'Traveller of transforming times' is a collection of 50 poems written in Konkani. It is RS Srinivas who take up the task of translating the said poems into English. Needless to say, the translation has found immense success in conveying the emotion, background and mystic images in detail. Reading Bhaskar's poems are more of contemplating about the events and objects exists in the surroundings. They tread a line of the nuances we witness in everyday life.

Those small scribbles, which often resembles Haiku, evoke a sense of activism in the reader. They subtly prompt you to think beyond the lines and generate a new perspective. In addition, the constant presence of Hindu mythology across the book is also an interesting aspect to ponder upon. 'Kiss of Protest' and 'Words' are a genuine attempt to talk about reality. The helpless state of many activists to save the environment and the efforts to break away from draconian tradition are evident in Bhaskar's poems.

'Words' resonates the harsh reality of activism against oppression.

Interestingly, most of the poems are jot down in a way the words speak for themselves. As it is specifically Indian in nature, the writer has made an exceptional effort to portray the issues in connection with mythological tales. Without losing the 'Indianness', Bhaskar talks to length about issues which affect people from all walks of life. The work dedicated to the writer's son Rajeev revolves around folklores and other rituals, which remain as a true manifestation of rural lives.

Apart from these aspects, the poet's willpower to discuss the issues, which directly affects many souls in the world's largest democracy, should be appreciated. The poet has given special emphasis to the transforming politics and reality and issues confronted by laymen are omnipresent in the works. Bhaskar has received the Konkani Bhasha Prachar Sabha Sahitya Puraskar from Kerala and Tharabai Vishnu Mhapxencar Bharati Puraskar from Goa for his contributions to Konkani language and literature.