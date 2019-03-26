Collector meet fails to solve Perumbavoor church row 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the District Collector’s intervention, the simmering dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions regarding Bethel Sulokho Church in Perumbavoor remains unresolved. A meeting organised by the District Collector on Monday to find an amicable solution failed after both factions refused to compromise.

A final decision is yet to be taken by the Collector on the issue. “The Supreme Court order must be implemented. The district administration must take necessary steps to implement it. If a decision is not taken in the ongoing dispute, we will start protests,” said Fr Johns Abraham Konat, official spokesperson Orthodox Church.

Meanwhile Peter K Elias, Sabha Secretary, Jacobite Church, said: “There are over 500 families in the Church and we have no other Church for conducting mass. The district administration must take cognisance of the emotions of people associated with the Church. We are willing for a compromise, but the other side should also agree for one,” said Peter K Elias.