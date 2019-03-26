Home Cities Kochi

EC’s ‘cVigil’ boosts Model Code of Conduct enforcement with citizen partnership

The District administration launched the application last week to an initial weak response.

Published: 26th March 2019 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Android-based ‘cVigil’ application launched by the Election Commission to report evidentiary proof of model code of conduct / expenditure violation, with live photo/video and auto location data, is turning to be a huge hit in the district with over 1,297 complaints recorded using the application. 

The District administration launched the application last week to an initial weak response. It became popular after the Administration started providing awareness about the Model Code of Conduct.“cVigil stands for Vigilant Citizen and emphasizes on the proactive and responsible role citizens can play in the conduct of free and fair elections.

We are getting immense response from the public to take action against the illegal display of candidates posters. Most of the complaints are poster and banner violations,” District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla said.  Fifty-six teams including two defacements and two Model Code of Conduct team in each LAC help act on the complaints. “The GIS-based dashboard helps ignore frivolous and unrelated cases, reducing the workload of the election machinery on ghost complaints,” the Collector said.

“Suo motto case have also been registered based on complaints,” the Safirulla informed. 
Delay in reporting Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations has often resulted in the culprits escaping detection from the flying squads of Election Commission. Further, lack of any documented, untampered, evidence in the form of pictures or videos was a major hurdle in establishing the veracity of a complaint ex-post facto. ‘cVigil’ was just what the administration ordered.

