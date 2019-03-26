It's sweating buckets in Kochi  

Home Cities Kochi

As the temperature soars, the Disaster Management Authority and the Health Department are leaving no stone unturned to ensure public safety.

Published: 26th March 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

A man using his towel to escape from the scorching sun

A man using his towel to escape from the scorching sun.|A Sanesh

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Heat has put the city under siege. With the weather forecast predicting a rise of 2 to 3-degree Celsius in the district till Thursday, the chances of sunburn are high with over four cases reported on Monday.  Though only one official case of heatstroke from Kalady has been reported so far, the situation in the district will worsen in the days to come, said sources with the District Medical Office. According to the District Medical Officer NK Kuttappan, the only confirmed case of sunstroke was from Kalady on March 21. "Though there are other reports, we are yet to confirm them," he said.

The DMO has instructed all hospitals in the district to ensure the best treatment for sunburn cases. "Like every year, we have instructed the hospitals and the public to be wary of heatstroke. As of now, the only precaution we can take is to ensure there is no direct exposure to the sun between 11 am and 3 pm. The government has come up with instructions regulating work hours in this regard.

It is now up to the Labour Department and the District administration to ensure the directive is practised," says Kuttappan. The Health Ministry has also issued instructions to the hospitals to take preventive measures against Dengue, Chickenpox and Cholera outbreak during summer. 

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Authority has initiated steps to impart awareness among the public on the steps to be taken. In an earlier meeting held at the state level, the authority had decided to put up water kiosks and ensure uninterrupted water supply to areas that face a drought. It had also decided to rope in the services of Kudumbashree, Asha workers and Anganwadi employees for the campaign aimed at conserving water. The NRHM has also embarked on a campaign.

Precautions
*Avoid direct sun between11 am and 3 pm.  Always carry a bottle of water to avoid dehydration
* With examinations on the final lap, school authorities and parents are instructed to ensure children are safe and unexposed to the sun during peak hours.
* Steps are to be taken to ensure manual labourers are given break from 11 am to 3 pm. The Labour Commissioner has issued a directive in this regard
*People engaged in poll campaigns have to follow these norms so as to avoid sunburns and dehydration

