Home Cities Kochi

Over 500 goons arrested in ‘Operation King Cobra’ in city

The City Police have detained around 500 goons, including members of drug mafia and history sheeters, within a span of two weeks under the ‘Operation King Cobra’ campaign.

Published: 26th March 2019 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The City Police have detained around 500 goons, including members of drug mafia and history sheeters, within a span of two weeks under the ‘Operation King Cobra’ campaign. Of the detained, more than 100 are notorious criminals, according to the police officers. Cases have been registered against the sale and use of drugs too.

As many as 274 persons were arrested on the first day of the drive it self.  Besides these arrests, around 30 anti-social elements have been detained under preventive custody.  Police have been conducting vehicle checks and tracking habitual offenders as part of the drive. Over 5,000 cases of traffic violations have been registered so far.

City Police Commissioner S Surendran also took part in the checks held as part of the initiative.  Police are also conducting raids at abandoned houses and deserted plots where anti-social elements and goons are likely to camp. The drive is also looking to curb activities like smuggling of liquor, cash and drugs that could be used to influence voters in the upcoming elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp