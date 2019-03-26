Over 500 goons arrested in ‘Operation King Cobra’ in city

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The City Police have detained around 500 goons, including members of drug mafia and history sheeters, within a span of two weeks under the ‘Operation King Cobra’ campaign. Of the detained, more than 100 are notorious criminals, according to the police officers. Cases have been registered against the sale and use of drugs too.

As many as 274 persons were arrested on the first day of the drive it self. Besides these arrests, around 30 anti-social elements have been detained under preventive custody. Police have been conducting vehicle checks and tracking habitual offenders as part of the drive. Over 5,000 cases of traffic violations have been registered so far.

City Police Commissioner S Surendran also took part in the checks held as part of the initiative. Police are also conducting raids at abandoned houses and deserted plots where anti-social elements and goons are likely to camp. The drive is also looking to curb activities like smuggling of liquor, cash and drugs that could be used to influence voters in the upcoming elections.