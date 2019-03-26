Home Cities Kochi

Solace for food delivery boys in Kochi from the searing heat

Food delivery companies won't be able to assess the performance of their delivery boys between 11 am-3 pm.

Published: 26th March 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

An online food delivery boy in Kochi

An online food delivery boy in Kochi.| A Sanesh

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Food delivery companies such as Uber Eats, Swiggy and Zomato will no longer be able to evaluate the performance of their delivery boys between 11 am-3 pm.  Coming down heavily on  the companies which force their employees to deliver the food to the customers in a speedy manner during the lunch hours, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a directive to the IT and Labour Department to take stringent measures against companies if they don't stick to the directive. 
The KSDMA issued the direction in the wake of rising number of sunstroke and sunburn incidents reported from different parts of the state.

"Though the delivery boys have not been registered as employees, they too share an employee and employer relationship. With the state witnessing high temperature, it is not practical to assess their performance between 11 am and 3 pm.

We have received several complaints from delivery boys who are forced to work under the scorching sun. We have issued a directive to the Labour and IT Department to monitor such cases," said Sekhar Kuriakose, secretary, KSDMA.

The KSDMA also directed the companies to provide a heat-resistant jacket to the delivery boys. "At present, their uniforms are not summer-friendly. Two companies provide black uniforms which are inappropriate during the summers. It should be changed at the earliest," the secretary added.

A few delivery boys in the city expressed their concerns on delivering the food during the afternoon.  "Our incentives are based on the number of orders that we take. The major chunk of our target is achieved during the afternoon session. Taking a break during this time will affect our incentives. It is extremely difficult to work in this climate and we are forced to use the company's uniform too. Since we need to earn, we are forced to work in these conditions," said Faizal, a delivery boy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi food delivery Zomato Kochi UberEats Kochi Kochi food delivery boy issue Kochi summer heat Kerala Disaster Management Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp