Three murders and one arrest in the district

A day after three persons were murdered in three separate incidents in the district, the police arrested one person.

By Express News Service

A day after three persons were murdered in three separate incidents in the district, the police arrested one person. The incidents occurred in Ambalamedu, Puthenvelikkara and Perumbavoor, and police station limits on Sunday.At Ambalamedu, in a drunken brawl, Suresh,28, of Naalucent Colony in Ambalamedu was stabbed to death by his neighbour at Karimugal around 9 pm.

Ambalamedu police arrested Shanmughan, 48, by Monday evening from Eloor after tracking his tower location. Police officers said both of them were under the influence of alcohol. The accused stabbed on the chest of Suresh after a heated exchange of words. Though the parents and neighbours rushed him to the hospital, he later succumbed to the injuries.

At Puthenvelikkara, Sangeeth Krishna was stabbed by two of his friends allegedly over a past incident, at Kallamprarambu near Puthenvelikkara around 9 pm. According to police officers, the accused Krishna Dev and his friend Jeffry stabbed Sangeeth and his friend Clinton following a verbal duel. “The victims who were on the motorcycle were stopped by the accused. During the brawl, Krishna Dev stabbed the left rib of Sangeeth.

When Clinton attempted to prevent the stabbing, he also suffered minor injuries,” said a police officer. Following this, the injured rode the bike 2 kms instead of waiting for any assistance and collapsed when the bike reached Bazar junction. The residents alerted the police that reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital. Sangeeth succumbed en route. The accused are at large.

At Perumbavoor, Baby,66, who was the owner of a cool drinks shop near Perumbavoor was lynched by a group of three persons including his relatives over a conflict over the ownership of the shop. Baby was attacked by Mithun, Akhil and Sudhin, two of them are his relatives. Perumbavoor police officers said the accused lynched Baby with wooden planks during the conflict. Baby was taken to hospital by his son. Police are yet to arrest the accused in the case. Searches have been intensified for the accused, officers said.

