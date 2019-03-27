12 people suffer sunburn, rashes in dist

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With an intense heat condition prevailing in the state, 12 cases of sunburn were reported in the district on Tuesday. Additional DMO Dr Sreedevi requested the public to avoid prolonged exertion under the open sun during daytime which will lead to dehydration and possible sunstroke.

“The district is experiencing very high temperatures and people have to follow the instructions provided by the Disaster Management Authority and the Health Department to avoid heat stroke. We have issued directions to all health centres to create awareness among the public and to ensure precautionary measures,” she said.

According to the District Medical Office (DMO), two cases of sunstroke, seven cases of sunburn and three cases of heat rash were reported in the district on Tuesday. “The injuries are not severe. The victims have been provided medical treatment at the local health centres,” said Dr Sreedevi.

Praveen, 30, a youth from Thoppumpadi, who went to Malayattoor suffered sunstroke while bathing in the Periyar on Sunday. He was provided treatment as out patient. P U Najeeb, 62, a resident of Palluruthy, who works as a food supplier, suffered sunstroke while he was on his way to deliver food at Willingdon Island. He suffered sunscald and depigmentation. He was provided counselling and medication.

The Health Department had issued an instruction to the food delivery firms to ensure precautionary measures for the safety of delivery boys. John, a 9-year-old student of Kavalangad in Kothamangalam, suffered sunburn while passing through Neendapara, on his way to school. Anbbas, a 9-year-old boy of Palluruthy suffered sunburn when he went to the terrace of his house. Sona Jose, a 17-year-old girl of Neriamangalam suffered sunburn while returning from school on Monday. Leelamma, 59, Rajesh, 35, Babu, 41, all residents of Kavalangad and Leela Varghese, 60, of Kunnathunad suffered sunburn while working under the sun during daytime.

Aji, 38, a farmer residing at Thirumarady, suffered heat rashes on his back while working in his field. Jomon Varghese, 38, a priest complained of burning sensation on his face as he suffered heat rash, while travelling through Ramamangalam area. Joseph, 70, of Munambam also sought treatment after suffering heat rash.