Bethel Suloko Church: Both factions arrive at consensus

KOCHI: An amicable solution regarding the dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions over the Bethel Suloko Church, Perumbavoor, has been arrived at in a meeting convened by District Collector at the Collectorate on Tuesday. Representatives from both the factions took part in the meeting.

Timings for the Orthodox faction, for conducting Holy Mass, has been fixed from 6 am to 8.45 am, and from 9 am to 12 pm for the Jacobite faction. The church will be opened and closed by the District Administration according to the timings. The keys of the church will be with the Village Officer or nominated government employee. For special occasions, including marriage and funeral rites, decisions would be made accordingly. This pattern is to be followed until the court gives its verdict regarding the dispute between both the factions.

When the Orthodox faction tried to enter the church on Saturday morning for conducting the holy mass, the Jacobites prevented their entry by locking themselves up inside the church. The Orthodox faction, however, occupied the church portico in retaliation and continued to remain there even as the Jacobites, locked inside, celebrated holy mass twice on Sunday morning.