Home Cities Kochi

Bethel Suloko Church: Both factions arrive at consensus

Timings for the Orthodox faction, for conducting Holy Mass, has been fixed from 6 am to 8.45 am, and from 9 am to 12 pm for the Jacobite faction.

Published: 27th March 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An amicable solution regarding the dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions over the Bethel Suloko Church, Perumbavoor, has been arrived at in a meeting convened by District Collector at the Collectorate on Tuesday. Representatives from both the factions took part in the meeting.

Timings for the Orthodox faction, for conducting Holy Mass, has been fixed from 6 am to 8.45 am, and from 9 am to 12 pm for the Jacobite faction. The church will be opened and closed by the District Administration according to the timings. The keys of the church will be with the Village Officer or nominated government employee. For special occasions, including marriage and funeral rites, decisions would be made accordingly. This pattern is to be followed until the court gives its verdict regarding the dispute between both the factions.

When the Orthodox faction tried to enter the church on Saturday morning for conducting the holy mass, the Jacobites prevented their entry by locking themselves up inside the church. The Orthodox faction, however, occupied the church portico in retaliation and continued to remain there even as the Jacobites, locked inside, celebrated holy mass twice on Sunday morning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp