Entwined with love in Kochi

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Crocheting is all about creating yards of fabric using colourful yarn, thread entwined in interlocking hoops. Once a popular technique, it has slowly faded over the years. However, thanks to contemporary crochet artists, it is slowly being brought back to life.

Vani Muthedath, city-based artist has been specialising in making crochet for several years now including handbags, baby sets, table covers and cushions. Her venture ‘Crochet De Angel’, an online store is two years old. A software engineer Vani says, she turned to the art after her daughter was born. “One of my friends presented us a crochet baby set. It was amazing and fascinated me to no end. Later, I began working on crochet designs by learning the technique through videos on YouTube,” she said. Soon, Vani was experimenting with different designs and colours and was also making customised crochet products for her family and friends,” she said.

The artist makes use of various threads including cotton yarns and t-shirt yarn to make baby sets, handbags, scarfs and shawls. “It is a tough task to procure good quality yarn. In Kerala, you only have access to synthetic threads and wool and the quality also differs according to the brand. But, if you are looking for soft, thick, cotton yarns which are good in quality too, you have to go to places like Bengaluru or New Delhi to procure it,” Vani said. Most of her materials are purchased from Pradhan, a crochet and knitting accessories store in Mumbai.

She says different products calls for the use of different types of yarn and thread. “For example, to make a baby set, I use a thread that is very soft and for bags, I use a thicker thread,” she said. She has also made mandala art in crochet where she has used many intricate designs.

Besides being a crochet artist, she is also a jewellery maker. She makes earning and necklaces set using bead which is specially procured from places like Jaipur. Vani had recently exhibited her work at Technopark.