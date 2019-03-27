Home Cities Kochi

Entwined with love in Kochi

Vani Muthedath makes use of various threads including cotton yarns and t-shirt yarn to make baby sets, handbags, scarfs and shawls.

Published: 27th March 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Vani's designs

Vani's designs

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Crocheting is all about creating yards of fabric using colourful yarn, thread entwined in interlocking hoops. Once a popular technique, it has slowly faded over the years. However, thanks to contemporary crochet artists, it is slowly being brought back to life.

Vani Muthedath, city-based artist has been specialising in making crochet for several years now including handbags, baby sets, table covers and cushions. Her venture ‘Crochet De Angel’, an online store is two years old. A software engineer Vani says, she turned to the art after her daughter was born. “One of my friends presented us a crochet baby set. It was amazing and fascinated me to no end. Later, I began working on crochet designs by learning the technique through videos on YouTube,” she said.  Soon, Vani was experimenting with different designs and colours and was also making customised crochet products for her family and friends,” she said.

The artist makes use of various threads including cotton yarns and t-shirt yarn to make baby sets, handbags, scarfs and shawls. “It is a tough task to procure good quality yarn. In Kerala, you only have access to synthetic threads and wool and the quality also differs according to the brand. But, if you are looking for soft, thick, cotton yarns which are good in quality too, you have to go to places like Bengaluru or New Delhi to procure it,” Vani said.   Most of her materials are purchased from Pradhan, a crochet and knitting accessories store in Mumbai.

She says different products calls for the use of different types of yarn and thread. “For example, to make a baby set, I use a thread that is very soft and for bags, I use a thicker thread,” she said. She has also made mandala art in crochet where she has used many intricate designs.

Besides being a crochet artist, she is also a jewellery maker. She makes earning and necklaces set using bead which is specially procured from places like Jaipur. Vani had recently exhibited her work at Technopark.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi crocheting Crochet De Angel Kochi fabric artistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp