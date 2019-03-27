Fort Kochi film shooting: HC directive to follow norms

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state authorities to çomply with its earlier order directing the police to ensure that film shooting in Fort Kochi area was regulated in terms of the letter written by the District Collector on November 27, 2016.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by the office-bearers of the Fort Kochi Town Residents Association and some residents of the area seeking a directive to formulate guidelines for film shooting in Fort Kochi heritage area. They also sought to restrict film shooting during peak tourist season. They submitted that they were suffering disturbance and disruption to their life on account of the unregulated film shootings in the area.

The petitioners submitted that since the heritage properties do not have any boundary walls, the film shooting crew were trespassing into the private property and were also committing acts of a nuisance.

A Division Bench of the High Court in 2017 had issued the direction to regulate the film shooting on a petition filed by Burgher Street Residents Association. The court issued notices to Ernakulam District Collector, Kochi Corporation Secretary, Kerala Film Producers Association and Malayalam Cine Technicians Associations (MACTA).