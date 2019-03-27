Home Cities Kochi

Into the mind of man at Riverbourne Centre in Tripunithura

TA Satyapal makes carvings on the canvas before finishing the works using acrylic, oil and mixed media.

Published: 27th March 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Artist TA Satyapal with his art work

Artist TA Satyapal with his art work

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Walking into the gallery at Riverbourne Centre in Tripunithura, one would feel her heart quivering at the sleeve. Among all the heart-wrenching paintings, one could not help but get intrigued by this particular image. It is of a doll on wheels. He has a sword in one hand and a head in his other. A dog (or what looks like it) is lapping up the blood dripping from the sword. Not too behind is a headless woman following the man obediently. “This is an image of male domination. This reflects the degree to which Indian women have surrendered to the whims of the man,” says artist TA Satyapal. The veteran artist’s paintings are on display at the Riverbourne Centre till March 29.

This is Satyapal’s 17th solo exhibition. Consistently vocal about the socio-political issues of the world, the artist has used the images of dolls and birds in his exhibition titled ‘Pavakalum Paravakalum’ (Dolls and Birds). “They represent contemporary issues and human experiences,” he says.

The collection of paintings is a satire against the selfish point-of-view of this era. “Though we live in a democratic country, I have always felt we don’t control our decisions and choices. We are merely a nation of puppets controlled by the politicians and corporates,” says Satyapal.

This is where dolls on wheels come into the picture. But what about birds? “Wheels are said to be the major milestone of all times. That was the beginning of technological advancements. Now we see everything on wheels. With technology advancing even further and faster, humans as a species have become impatient. We have become selfish for the need for speed and efficiency. Our selfishness has gone to the point where we think even birds need wheels, not wings. This is the current generation’s hopes and expectations about growth,” says the artist.

Satyapal’s paintings are not like the works of contemporary artists. Focusing on the texture of the artworks, he makes carvings on the canvas before finishing the works using acrylic, oil and mixed media. “Have done this since 2000, this is my style of art,” says the artist.

Satyapal developed the style to create an artistic language for himself. “I am on a quest in search of a language that goes beyond the visual language. My focus is on simplifying the complicated subjects in life such as human anatomy,” he says. The organisers say the exhibition is likely to be extended till April 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Riverbourne Centre TA Satyapal TA Satyapal art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp