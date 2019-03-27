Kochi: Dancing to a different tune

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dance has been their passion for several years. And they have not failed to pass on their love for dancing to the next generation. Sharmila Sathyan, Anaya Sathyan; Vincy Robert and Sneha Robert; and Shoba Rani and Bindiya Prakash; three mother-daughter duos will perform their arangettam at the Harihara Sudha Shethram in Palarivattom on Sunday.

The dancers say they are excited about their first on-stage performance. "I have been dancing ever since I was a child but I never got the opportunity to practice and train under a professional dancer. I am 40-years old right now and it has been two years since I began my tryst with bharatnatyam. Today, I feel confident about mastering the art," said Sharmila, state head at the Employment Exchange in Ernakulam.

According to her, Anaya, her daughter who is 13 years old is also a passionate dancer. "However, her interest to learn classical spiked when I began learning the dance seriously. I am glad we are in it together. I want her to achieve what I could do only after a certain age," Sharmila said. The mother-daughter duos will perform arangettam with six other dancers.

"We all have been training dance under our teacher Deepa K Nair. Most of us are working women and managed our time efficiently to ensure we were able to find some time to learn dance. It has helped us to destress and unite together despite differences and our age bar to discover the beauty of dance," Sharmila added.

Vrinda MS, a gazetted teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, S L Puram, Aathira Jijeesh- audiologist, Crescento Care, Anupa Vasudevan, state head of Reliance Jio, Bindya Prakash,engineer Ernst and Young and Ceana Paul are among the working professionals who will perform their arrangettam on Sunday along with Shoba Rani, Vincy Robert and Nikitha Harilal are homemakers. The dancers hope to continue to further learn the dance form and perform on stage in the future.