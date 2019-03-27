Labour Department to intensify drive in construction sites

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Labour Department restricting the outdoor work between noon and 3 pm owing to the rise in temperature, the district Labour Department has intensified the drive across the construction sites in the district.

On the first day of the drive, following the Labour commissioners order, the department issued stop memo to the construction sites in six locations. The drives were mainly carried out in Ernakulam, Muvattupuzha, Angamaly, Edappally, Perumbavoor and Aluva.

“During the drive, it was found the workers were forced to work during this restricted period. We have issued stop memos to over 6 construction sites located at different places in the district. We have given directions to all the officials concerned at the construction sites to comply with the guidelines,” said V B Biju, District Labour Officer.

Even the State Disaster Management has issued a directive to the IT and Labour departments to take stringent action against companies who force their workers to engage in the job during the restricted period.

“We are monitoring the activities of workers during the time. If anyone is forced to work during this time, we will initiate action. Even we have also monitored the food delivery boys’ movement. So far, we haven’t received any complaints from the workers. But we will intensify our drive in the coming days as well,” said Biju.

The State Executive Committee (SEC) of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has declared heat wave, sunstroke and sunburn as specified calamity in the state.