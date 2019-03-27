Home Cities Kochi

Nothing silent about their art

Balan says that his photographs are connected to him emotionally and he makes sure that the scene in front of him and the tranquillity is transferred to the spectators.

Published: 27th March 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Whisper In Silence’, a photography exhibition displaying the works by artists Balan Madhavan, Hariharan Subrahmanian and Suresh Elamon at Suryakanthi is drawing crowds. The twelve-day exhibition has a collection of 20 photographs portraying nature and human emotions. Balan Madhavan, a National Geographic-contributing photographer, who is also one of the five senior fellows of the International League of Conservation Photographers of Asia, has showcased eight Nature photographs.

Balan says that his photographs are connected to him emotionally and he makes sure that the scene in front of him and the tranquillity is transferred to the spectators. “People usually expect green to be a part of nature photography and is a part of mental conditioning. My pictures are in the tone of black and white and have a mood attached to it. I have portrayed four landscape pictures which I took while on a trip to Antarctica and I have captured the life and soul of the place,” said Balan.  He pointed out the need to consider photography as an art and urges people to get connected to nature. “We all live in a shell these days and there are obstacles everywhere.

While living in a city, our visibility is limited to 50 metres or less as you get stuck in the view of vehicles or a building. Travel as much as possible as it opens up a new world of colour and clarity,” added Balan. He also pointed out the cold-minded response of Keralites towards photography exhibitions as they refuse to buy any of the art work.

Hariharan Subrahmaniyan closely captured human emotions, the peace and warmth which reflects on the faces we see in everyday life. His pictures are easily relatable as it shows people in solitude, in their comfort zones. His works have been published in international journals like ‘Fine Eye’, Paris and the coffee table books published in Budapest. He also has been repeatedly won awards in All India Salons and twice by Black and White Universe, London. Suresh Elamon through his pictures show the flow of life and continuously remind the spectators about the gravity of human life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp