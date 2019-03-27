Nothing silent about their art

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Whisper In Silence’, a photography exhibition displaying the works by artists Balan Madhavan, Hariharan Subrahmanian and Suresh Elamon at Suryakanthi is drawing crowds. The twelve-day exhibition has a collection of 20 photographs portraying nature and human emotions. Balan Madhavan, a National Geographic-contributing photographer, who is also one of the five senior fellows of the International League of Conservation Photographers of Asia, has showcased eight Nature photographs.

Balan says that his photographs are connected to him emotionally and he makes sure that the scene in front of him and the tranquillity is transferred to the spectators. “People usually expect green to be a part of nature photography and is a part of mental conditioning. My pictures are in the tone of black and white and have a mood attached to it. I have portrayed four landscape pictures which I took while on a trip to Antarctica and I have captured the life and soul of the place,” said Balan. He pointed out the need to consider photography as an art and urges people to get connected to nature. “We all live in a shell these days and there are obstacles everywhere.

While living in a city, our visibility is limited to 50 metres or less as you get stuck in the view of vehicles or a building. Travel as much as possible as it opens up a new world of colour and clarity,” added Balan. He also pointed out the cold-minded response of Keralites towards photography exhibitions as they refuse to buy any of the art work.

Hariharan Subrahmaniyan closely captured human emotions, the peace and warmth which reflects on the faces we see in everyday life. His pictures are easily relatable as it shows people in solitude, in their comfort zones. His works have been published in international journals like ‘Fine Eye’, Paris and the coffee table books published in Budapest. He also has been repeatedly won awards in All India Salons and twice by Black and White Universe, London. Suresh Elamon through his pictures show the flow of life and continuously remind the spectators about the gravity of human life.