Telecom engineer found hanging

A 40-year-old telecom engineer was found hanging inside a hotel room at Petta Junction on Tuesday afternoon.

Published: 27th March 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 40-year-old telecom engineer was found hanging inside a hotel room at Petta Junction on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Ranjith Kumar, of Muvattupuzha.  According to the police, the incident came to the light when the hotel authorities grew suspicious when the victim remained inside the room. The deceased had left behind the contact number of an acquaintance in the room. Maradu Police registered a case for unnatural death invoking Section 174 of CrPC. The body was handed over to relatives after conducting inquest and post mortem. “At present, we couldn’t find any suspicious activity in the suicide. A probe will reveal the truth,” said the police.

