Telecom engineer found hanging

KOCHI: A 40-year-old telecom engineer was found hanging inside a hotel room at Petta Junction on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Ranjith Kumar, of Muvattupuzha. According to the police, the incident came to the light when the hotel authorities grew suspicious when the victim remained inside the room. The deceased had left behind the contact number of an acquaintance in the room. Maradu Police registered a case for unnatural death invoking Section 174 of CrPC. The body was handed over to relatives after conducting inquest and post mortem. “At present, we couldn’t find any suspicious activity in the suicide. A probe will reveal the truth,” said the police.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
'BJP plays caste card while nominating candidates in Uttar Pradesh'
Critically ill Indian man airlifted from Dubai after Indian community's help
UPA govt lacked political will to demonstrate anti-satellite missile capability: Ex-ISRO chief Nair
India thrash Canada 7-3, enter final of Azlan Shah hockey tournament
Well begun but half-heartedly done – the state of Congress in Maharashtra
NPP says its Nagaland candidate is ‘missing’, police say he is safe and healthy