Afsal and Jyotsna croon for patients at Gen Hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Wednesdays may have been the farewell concert for the fourth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, but playback singers Jyotsna Radhakrishnan and Afsal chose to lend the occasion an air of celebration than poignancy.

The 261st chapter of the weekly ‘Art and Medicine’ series, two days ahead of the conclusion of the mega art festival, thus left only radiant faces at the General Hospital, Ernakulam. Afsal did the honours of inaugurating the show that strung together 14 songs. The first number to waft out was ‘Sukhamanee nilavu’ (from the 2002 Malayalam movie Nammal) that fetched Jyotsna the best playback female singer award at the state level.

“Through music, one can pass on happiness and comfort to others. It is a universal medium that can be used to derive self -satisfaction as well in the process,” said Jyotsna, who gained wider attention as a singer in 2002.

“Being able to provide soulful music for the enjoyment of those who need it is a blessing,” she added.

Singers Yahiya Azeez of Mehboob Memorial Orchestra and Mujeeb also sang a couple of hit numbers to support the lead singers.