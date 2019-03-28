'Carelman Charitham' staged on World Theatre Day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a glittery evening of systematic stomps. The evening saw Carelman (Charlemagne of the Franks) wage war against the King of Turkey and consequently emerge victoriously. The Yuvajana Chavittu Nadaka Kala Samithi in Gothuruth staged the 'Carelman Charitham' at Lokadharmi Nadakaveedu in Nayarambalam on Wednesday.

Considered as one of the most popular chavittunadakam plays, the play - written by Chinna Thampi Annavi - was directed by veteran chavittunadakam artist and 'asan' Thampi Payyappilly, who has been in the field for 36 years.

The play, organised by Lokadharmi Centre for Theatre, was staged in connection with the World Theatre Day observed on March 27. This also marked the 21st-anniversary celebrations of Lokadharmi Centre for Theatre. As part of the celebrations, novelist Sethu, Dr K G Poulose and Dr K K Joshy were present. Personalities who accomplished milestones in the field of art and culture were honoured. Along with this, Lokadharmi's projects for the year were announced. The notable one of this will be 'Avatharanam Bhranthalayam' written by G Sankara Pillai. "The centre for theatre focuses on promoting traditional theatre forms and the ones that discuss contemporary issues," says Chandradasan, founder and artistic director of Lokadharmi Centre for Theatre.

Lokadharmi's novel projects include revamping children's' theatre club 'Mazhavillu', creating a movie club and a digital library about theatre. "'Mazhavillu' is a platform for children to get involved with theatre. As part of revamping the club, a vacation workshop will be held for children following which the club members will stage a play. And the library comprises past theatre performances solely for research purposes," said Chandradasan.

Apart from these, Lokadharmi will soon set up Chavittu Nadaka Samithy. "Earlier, chavittunadakam was popular in the areas surrounding Vypeen. As time passed, the art form shrunk to Gothuruth and disappeared from other areas. In an attempt to revive and regenerate the chavittunadakam tradition, the Samithi will be formed," said Chandradasan.