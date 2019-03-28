HUES 2019 concludes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The students of the Senior School Painting Department conducted an exhibition of paintings, HUES 2019, at the senior block of Choice School, Tripunithura. The two-day exhibition of art which portrayed the creative imagination of students concluded on Tuesday.

“HUES 2019 provided a platform for the students to showcase their talents and creativity in art. We recognise the talents of students and train them in making a creative space in the society,” said Rashmi John, Art Teacher Choice School.

The exhibition was presented by Class XI students. Nearly 62 boards were exhibited including paintings in stretch canvas. “The students are trained on different forms of art even they are given classes on realistic art forms. It took almost two months for students to conduct the exhibition,” said Rashmi.

During the inaugural address, Sunitha spoke about art, its nuances and the technicalities of the subject. She even appreciated such an initiative taken by the teacher and students to showcase their talents and creativity.

Vice principal Annie Anthony and Renjith, a senior art teacher, presented the booklets to the students. Academic director Asoka and other faculty members were present for the event.