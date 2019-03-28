Home Cities Kochi

Sr Lucy questions timings of transfer order

She said she came across the letters written by FCC to Sr Lissy and it clearly reveals she was harassed.

Published: 28th March 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Questioning the timing of the transfer order issued to Sr Lissy Vadekkel directing her to join the provincial house community at Vijayawada, Sr Lucy Kalappura - who had expressed solidarity with the nun  allegedly sexually abused by Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal - wrote a letter to the provincial superior of Vijayawada province of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC).

The letter mentioned the transfer order was issued after the provincial superior came to know about the statement Sr Lissy gave to the police against Mulakkal. “What is going on in Sr Lissy’s case is not proper. Why did they give a quick transfer order in February soon after coming to know about the statement? Usually, transfers are issued in April and May, then why the haste in transferring Sr Lissy to Andhra Pradesh?” Sr Lucy said in her letter.

She said she came across the letters written by FCC to Sr Lissy and it clearly reveals she was harassed. “She is not well due to the mental distress she is facing after the fact was shared with you all. In each letter, you are trying to harass her and telling she is lying,” said Sr Lucy. Considering Lissy’s health, Sr Lucy pleaded with the provincial superior to allow her to stay at the provincial guesthouse in Muvattupuzha.

“Kindly don’t compel her to move to Andhra Pradesh,” Sr Lucy said in the letter.

Sr Lissy accused of unlawful stay

Sr Lissy, the witness in the nun rape case, was issued a letter by the provincial superior on Saturday accusing her of unlawfully staying at the congregation’s guest house in Muvattupuzha for the past 14 years.

