Tripunithura seeks a royal facelift reflecting its heritage value post LS polls

Ahead of the general elections, authorities are yet to start the work on the 8.5 km-long Tripunithura bypass project under the Kochi-Dhanushkodi NH 49.

Tripunithura Hill Palace Museum

Tripunithura Hill Palace Museum | Albin Mathew

By Kiran Narayanan
KOCHI: As election fever grips the district, political discussions are rife at every corner of the district. While bigger topics continue to dominate the debates, the people of Tripunithura are hopeful that the new MP will address their many developmental issues.  From tourism and transportation to transformation as a satellite hub of Kochi, Tripunithura is hoping for a comprehensive change.

The focus is on the overall development of the temple town,  stressing on its narrow and congested roads. "The narrow roads built when the town was part of the erstwhile princelystate are a major hurdle to its growth. The authorities are yet to start the work on the 8.5 km-long Tripunithura bypass project under the Kochi-Dhanushkodi NH 49. The 34 hectares of land for the bypass, which was announced 30 years ago, is yet to be acquired. This project has a huge potential to address the city's traffic snarls," said VC Jayendran, general convener, Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents' Association (TRURA).

Another project which needs central intervention is the transit hub which would bring rail, road, metro and water transport under an umbrella. "Tripunithura Railway Station needs more infrastructure development and stops for more trains. Instead of ending at  SN Junction, the Kochi Metro Rail should be extended to  Tripunithura Railway Station. A push for water transportation is also the need of the hour," said Jayendran.

Tourism potential

Residents also seek utilising the tourism potential of the temple town by tapping the prospects of Tripunithura Hill Palace."Despite announcing the 'heritage city project' a decade back, nothing has happened. Many 'kovilakams' here are being demolished and transformed into multi-storey buildings. We need projects that can cash in on the Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple and the footfall it generates. Besides, Tripunithura Sanskrit College deserves special attention from the new MP," said Dileep G Menon, project director, Unmesha Institute of Indology, Tripunithura.

