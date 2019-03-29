A disabled-friendly Kochi on the horizon

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Following completion of barrier-free tourism project phase I, the authorities are making the popular walkways in the city accessible to physically-challenged persons. It is as part of the project's phase II that the facilities will be set up at walkways in the city over the next six months.

Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary S Vijayakumar said Marine Drive walkway, Queen's walkway in Chathiyath and Kadambrayar will be included under phase II.

Bhoothathankettu and Kuzhipilly beach are the other two tourism destinations selected as part of the project. "Marine Drive and Queen's walkway are the most frequented tourist hot spots in Kochi. With the implementation of the project, the physically-challenged persons can spend their leisure time at these walkways. We are already carrying out infrastructure development activities at Kuzhipilly beach and Bhoothathankettu. Sanction for phase II development activities has been received. The work will commence after the general election," said a Tourism Department officer.

The tourism destinations will have sport tack tiles, Braille signboards, audio guides, walking sticks and wheelchairs. Around 100 locations were selected for the project launched last year, with 2021 being set as the deadline for making all tourist destinations accessible to the physically-challenged.

Under phase I , Fort Kochi, Ernakulam Boat Jetty, Visitors centre, Cherai and Munambam beaches were selected and the construction was carried out by Kerala State Industrial Enterprises (KSIE) at a cost of `44 lakh.As many as 261 ramps, 116 toilets, 163 wheelchairs, 170 walking sticks, 958 signages and 159 crutches were provided in selected destinations across the state.