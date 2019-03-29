Home Cities Kochi

A disabled-friendly Kochi on the horizon

As part of the of barrier-free tourism project phase II, authorities are making the  popular walkways in the city accessible to physically-challenged persons.

Published: 29th March 2019 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

The walkway at Thoppumpady.

The walkway at Thoppumpady.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Following completion of barrier-free tourism project phase I, the authorities are making the  popular walkways in the city accessible to physically-challenged persons. It is as part of the project's phase II that the facilities will be set up at walkways in the city over the next six months. 

Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary S Vijayakumar said Marine Drive walkway, Queen's walkway in Chathiyath and Kadambrayar will be included under phase II. 

Bhoothathankettu and Kuzhipilly beach are the other two tourism destinations selected as part of the project.  "Marine Drive and Queen's walkway are the most frequented  tourist hot spots in Kochi. With the implementation of the project, the physically-challenged persons can spend their leisure time at these walkways. We are already carrying out infrastructure development activities at Kuzhipilly beach and Bhoothathankettu. Sanction for phase II development activities has been received. The work will commence after the general election,"  said a Tourism Department officer.

The tourism destinations will have sport tack tiles, Braille signboards, audio guides, walking sticks and wheelchairs. Around 100 locations were selected for the project launched last year,  with 2021 being set as the deadline for making all tourist destinations accessible to the physically-challenged. 

Under phase I , Fort Kochi, Ernakulam Boat Jetty, Visitors centre, Cherai and Munambam beaches were selected and the construction was carried out by Kerala State Industrial Enterprises (KSIE)  at a cost of `44 lakh.As many as 261 ramps, 116 toilets, 163 wheelchairs, 170 walking sticks, 958 signages and 159 crutches were provided in selected destinations across the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi disabled friendly Kochi barrier free tourism Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp