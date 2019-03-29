Home Cities Kochi

Connect to the Kochi Police Commissioner to register complaint

A dedicated number ‘9497915555’ can connect you with S Surendran who had promised launching such an initiative when he assumed charge as the City Police Commissioner.

Published: 29th March 2019 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Police Commissioner S Surendran

Kochi Police Commissioner S Surendran (Photo | A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The project ‘Connect to Commissioner’, which is all set to launch from Friday, will allow public to register their complaint to a dedicated number ‘9497915555’.  “This will help in quick decision making where the Commissioner can directly interfere in resolving the complaints in minimum possible time. The service can be used any time,” said S Surendran, City Police Commissioner.

The Commissioner had promised launching such an initiative when he assumed charge as the City Police Commissioner. “The public can upload videos or photos and send the same through WhatsApp or Messenger services. The information can also be posted on the police Facebook and Instagram pages,” said the Commissioner.

The cops have already arrested nearly 45 goons besides apprehending 88 absconding accused in various cases under the ‘Operation King Cobra’ so far. Meanwhile, the Director General of Police assured quick action after conducting a primary level enquiry on the complaints and said the details of those handing over the information would be kept confidential.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Police Commissioner S Surendran Kochi Connect to Commissioner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp