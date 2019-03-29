Connect to the Kochi Police Commissioner to register complaint

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The project ‘Connect to Commissioner’, which is all set to launch from Friday, will allow public to register their complaint to a dedicated number ‘9497915555’. “This will help in quick decision making where the Commissioner can directly interfere in resolving the complaints in minimum possible time. The service can be used any time,” said S Surendran, City Police Commissioner.

The Commissioner had promised launching such an initiative when he assumed charge as the City Police Commissioner. “The public can upload videos or photos and send the same through WhatsApp or Messenger services. The information can also be posted on the police Facebook and Instagram pages,” said the Commissioner.

The cops have already arrested nearly 45 goons besides apprehending 88 absconding accused in various cases under the ‘Operation King Cobra’ so far. Meanwhile, the Director General of Police assured quick action after conducting a primary level enquiry on the complaints and said the details of those handing over the information would be kept confidential.