Home Cities Kochi

Jain University to open off-campus centre in Kochi

The students from Kerala campus shall have access to the university’s centralised placement and training cell in Bengaluru, he said.

Published: 29th March 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Jain University in Bengaluru.

Jain University in Bengaluru. | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jain (deemed-to-be) University will open its off-campus centre at the Knowledge Park, from 2019-20 academic year with 30 course programmes in undergraduate and post-graduate levels in Commerce, Business Studies, Economics, Computer, Life Science, Applied Science and other domains. The admissions to all the courses of the university will be through an entrance examination. 

“The off-campus centre at Kochi will offer higher education that blends skills, entrepreneurship and choice based specialization with the aim of increasing employability among young people and to create an army of job providers through training in entrepreneurship. In Kerala, we will follow a unique five pronged approach to education, research, placements and training, which include skills for tomorrow, entrepreneurship, choice-based specialized education, research and innovation and placement and training,” Jain University chairman Chenraj Roychand was quoted in a release.

He added the institute’s Kerala strategy is to work closely with the government to ensure the right skilling agenda is in place to align all the efforts of the institute to make right contribution to the society. “As a futuristic education venture, Jain University is always keen to contribute to the national and state skilling agenda through a variety of vocational courses. We are very ambitious and equally excited to work with the administration,” he said. The students from Kerala campus shall have access to the university’s centralised placement and training cell in Bengaluru, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jain University Jain university Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp