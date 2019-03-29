Jain University to open off-campus centre in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jain (deemed-to-be) University will open its off-campus centre at the Knowledge Park, from 2019-20 academic year with 30 course programmes in undergraduate and post-graduate levels in Commerce, Business Studies, Economics, Computer, Life Science, Applied Science and other domains. The admissions to all the courses of the university will be through an entrance examination.

“The off-campus centre at Kochi will offer higher education that blends skills, entrepreneurship and choice based specialization with the aim of increasing employability among young people and to create an army of job providers through training in entrepreneurship. In Kerala, we will follow a unique five pronged approach to education, research, placements and training, which include skills for tomorrow, entrepreneurship, choice-based specialized education, research and innovation and placement and training,” Jain University chairman Chenraj Roychand was quoted in a release.

He added the institute’s Kerala strategy is to work closely with the government to ensure the right skilling agenda is in place to align all the efforts of the institute to make right contribution to the society. “As a futuristic education venture, Jain University is always keen to contribute to the national and state skilling agenda through a variety of vocational courses. We are very ambitious and equally excited to work with the administration,” he said. The students from Kerala campus shall have access to the university’s centralised placement and training cell in Bengaluru, he said.