Kochi Biennale is an inevitable part of our society: Adoor Gopalakrishnan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fourth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale formally concluded on Thursday with filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan hailing it as a contemporary art festival which has become integral to Kerala’s society. “This festival has only been bettering with every edition, I must say as someone who has viewed it from its inception”, he said addressing the valedictory ceremony here.

The 108-day festival will draw to a close on Friday evening with a flag-lowering ceremony at Aspinwall House, the main venue of the event, in Fort Kochi.

This edition of the biennale, curated by eminent artist Anita Dube, holds the distinction of being the first biennale in the world to feature women comprising more than half of its participating artists with 94 projects across 10 venues of the heritage city. Based on the curatorial theme ‘Possibilities for a Non-Alienated Life’, this edition sought to explore newer access to art practices while hosting an array of seminars, workshops, lectures, films and stage performances.

“This has become one of the top biennales in the world. We have seen representations from other biennales,” Adoor added. Bose Krishnamachari, president of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, said the latest edition clocked a total footfall of 6.2 lakh people from across the country and abroad. “We believe that the next edition will be bigger. In fact, from 2020, the biennale will be extended up to 120 days”, he added.

Dube said she hoped to have delivered what she promised of bringing, a biennale that is more inclusive. “This biennale is meant to show the struggle women in society face in their day-to-day life,” she said. “Through my curatorial efforts, I ensured that young artists got a platform to showcase their work.Pleasure combined with pedagogy was the overriding theme.”

Kerala Tourism Director P Bala Kiran said the biennale, coming within four months of the floods that devastated the state last monsoon, helped the state regain its influx of travellers to God’s Own Kerala. “I take this opportunity to thank the biennale that has compelled tourists to visit Kerala after the floods,” he added. Earlier, Kerala Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran, who visited the biennale, said the 108-day festival helped boost Kerala’s tourism industry that had faced a lull last year after the deluge that devastated the state.

Showering praise on the curator and the theme of the biennale, he said, “We continue to live in a society where women are considered second-rate citizens. This biennale is a sincere attempt to essay the eminence of women in the field of art. Quite a few works are political, coming up with serious ideas that are conveyed well too. Each work is special and important in its own way.”