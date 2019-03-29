Sustainability over style in Fort Kochi-based Aambal

Oshin Grace Daniell By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Everybody from Marvin Gaye to Metallica, from James Cameron to Maneka Gandhi, from a dimly lit classroom in rural India to Harvard, all harmonise in a common chorus: ‘Protect the environment’.

The good thing is that all the screaming has not been in vain as people have slowly started to understand the true meaning of sustainable living. For Aambal, a Fort Kochi-based multi-branded eco-clothing store, environmental sustainability is woven in every strand of thread in their collection. The store, which started in 2016, initially promoted and sold Indo-western organic cotton, handloom and khadi dresses. It later branched into bags, bamboo products, bracelets, earrings, home décor, and other eco-friendly products.

According to founder Sandeep Johnson, the store is a unique sustainable outlet in the state and it has radically distinctive designs by some of the best fashion designers in the country.

Aambal, along with ‘Save The Loom’—which is a non-profit community to revive the handloom industry in the country—set up a concept store, One Zero Eight, during the Biennale. Their project #withyouchendamangalam is aimed at helping the flood-hit weavers and restore normalcy. “Post-floods, we helped to revive four weavers’ societies at Chendamangalam. We procure handloom from them and give it to designers who put their art into action and add value to it,” says Sandeep.

Although the store focuses on pale shades and an unbleached look, there is a unique element of elegance and simplicity in their collection. According to Sandeep’s wife Ann, who helps in managing the store, they use natural dyes for the fabric and detailing is usually hand embroidered. “We do not have a lot of local customers probably because of the colour shades. However, the foreign clientele prefers dull shades and over 90 per cent of our products are bought by them,” she says.

“Kerala handloom is perfect for the weather here. The porous texture of the fabric allows the skin to breathe. Not many people are aware of this,” says Sandeep. According to him, nowadays, youngsters are not interested to take up weaving or anything related to it. This means that in the near future, the weavers’ community may cease to exist. “My team’s mission is not limited to just promoting the concept of sustainable clothing, but we want to preserve the art of weaving and educate the next generation about it. We want to show that it is an art worth being pursued and encourage youngsters to take it up professionally,”he concludes.

On Napier Street. Dresses from Rs 2,700 onwards.