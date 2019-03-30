Heat wave to stay in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seems like there will be little respite for Kochiites from the heat wave in the next couple of days. As per the data provided by the India Meteorological Department, Ernakulam is one of the districts which will see a rise of two to three degrees Celcius in temperature for the next two days.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has also issued a warning in this regard, said a statement issued by the Health Department officers. The authority has also decided to extend the alert until the end of the month in the view of the higher UV index and temperature rating.

Meanwhile, according to the figures available with the Health Department, as many as 41 people have sought treatment in the district for heat-related ailments. This includes students and elderly people. The State Health Department has also issued an instruction to the District Medical Officers to step up measures to prevent and treat heat-related ailments. Besides, the department has also sought the help of the Indian Medical Association to ensure private hospitals too follow the norms.

Aiming to prevent a situation of drought, the district administration has opened a control room at the District Collectorate. It has also been decided to ensure uninterrupted supply of potable water to areas, including 23 panchayats and municipalities, in the district that face acute water shortage.

GPS-equipped water tankers have been arranged for the purpose. Also, food safety officials have been instructed to check the quality of potable water being supplied to the drought-hit areas. The squad will also conduct raids at eateries and ice plants to ensure only clean water is supplied to the people.