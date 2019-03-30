Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Curtains down on ‘Dakshina 2019’

Creative works of the students were showcased at four venues - Art Gallery and Tree House - which exhibited their works of art, advertising, branding and packaging.

Students of visual media department of Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, Kochi.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Dakshina 2019,’ the annual portfolio exhibition of final semester undergraduate and post-graduate students of the visual media department of Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, Kochi, was held from March 25 to 27. A platform to exhibit the imagination of the students, the event was inaugurated by Prof Poojapura Sukumaran Nair, retired professor and head of the department, faculty of Fine Arts, RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura. 

The creative works of the students were showcased at four venues - Art Gallery and Tree House - which exhibited their works of art, advertising, branding and packaging. The work of both degree and master’s students were displayed at the Arts Gallery in which packaging was the most interesting. Brochures and advertisements of products were also included.

Tree House displayed the work of MFA AAA students which concentrated on the branding of products. There were a total of 60 works comprising short films, animated short films and documentaries for screening. 

The word ‘Dakshina’ is derived from our tradition meaning a voluntary form of daana or the final outcome of a course, says director Dr KU Krishnakumar. The exhibition will be an exploration of the creative talent of enthusiastic students which will motivate others to develop new ideas and enriches their creativity.

