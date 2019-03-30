Summer's here! It’s time to enjoy in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is that time of the year again. A month of gruelling study hours, exams and the scorching heat has now paved way for two months of free time with limited options for quality time outdoors, parents are often worried about their kids' faces glued to television or computer screens or smartphones. Fret not, Express is at your rescue to give a walk-through of the slew of activities and workshops for children planned by different groups and organisations in the city.

Root to Route

For many, Rubik's Cube is a source of fascination. Encouraging children to show the best of their skills, capability and creativity, the Hobbies Group is organising a workshop to teach the art of solving using 2x2 Pyraminx and Rubik's Cube. The workshop aims at developing mathematical and logical intelligence and motor skills. For mathematical and logical intelligence training, children will be asked to perform simple trails of geometrical arithmetic operations by arranging the cubes correctly.

And for the training in motor skills, fine muscles in the hands and eyes will be developed. There is a connection between the ocular recognition of colours and the stimuli of hands. The workshop, held at SIP Abacus in Girinagar and Gujarat Bhavan Complex in Mattanchery, will be led by Mumbai-based Rajal Rupen Chheda. Training for two hours from April 1 to 6 will be provided to interested children above the age of eight. The fees for the classes is Rs 4,000. Those interested can contact Reena Lalan at 9446091148.

IMA summer camp

The Indian Medical Association Cochin is organising the second season of its summer camp from April 2 to 30 at IMA House in Kochi. At the camp, children will be engaging in different activities every day for the 28 days-long camp. Open to all school students between four and 14, the children will be involved in activities such as athletics, clay and balloon art, face mask painting, event planning, card designing, training in vocabulary, public speaking and acting, personality development, etiquette training, dance classes and a theatre workshop. For registration, contact Saneesh of IMA House at 9747111416. For enquiries, contact camp coordinator Sudha at 8281152953.

Mamangam workshops

This is the perfect opportunity for those who never shy away from showing off their new moves and grooves. Mamangam- The School of Dance is organising a summer camp for children at its Kaloor and Panampilly Nagar branches. Loaded with indoor and outdoor activities - such as introduction to different forms of dance, instrumental music, movie screening, painting, sports and games for children between 5 and 12, the camp will be on April 1.The registration fee for the same is Rs 10,000.

Apart from the camp, the dance school's Kaloor branch is also organising a three-day intermediate level bharatanatyam workshop led by Rukmini Vijayakumar. On the third day of the workshop, she will also give a lecture demonstration on 'A journey of my personal creative process'. The fee for the workshop, which will begin on April 4, is Rs 15,000.

Also, a hula hoop workshop and a street jazz workshop will be held on April 11 and 12 at both the branches of the school. While Mumbai-based Eshnakutty will lead the hula hoop workshop, Aarthi Divanj will lead the street jazz classes. The registration fee for the workshop is Rs 1,500.

Storytelling workshop

Baanyan Tree and Tanmayi, in association with Cochin English Theatre Collective, are organising a storytelling workshop and a theatre workshop for children at Lotus Club. While the storytelling workshop will be held on April 5 and 6, the theatre workshop will be held from April 25 to 27. The workshops will cover topics such as the techniques to emote and engaging an audience, language skills, communication, body language and the essentials of good storytelling. The fees for the storytelling and theatre workshops are Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively. For registration, call 8553031555 or mail at info@baanyantree.org or visit www.baanyantree.org.

Crazy Creations summer camp

The Regional Sports Centre at Kadavanthra is organising summer camps in two batches. The art and craft workshop includes activities such as freehand painting, bottle art, scrapbook, mobile cover art, recycling and reusing, seed pen making, microwave cooking and fresh flower arrangement. Along with this, classes on improving vocabulary, personality development, table etiquettes and fitness training will also be held. The first batch of the summer camp will be held from April 1 to 26 and the second batch will be from May 2 to 24. Children between four and 14 are eligible to be part of the camp. For more details, contact 0484 2204068, 2205071, 9446091148.

RSC Summer coaching camp

In an attempt to make peace with the sun, the Regional Sports Centre is organising a summer coaching camp from April 1 to May 24. People of all age can choose from over 30 sports organised by the centre. Coaching will be given in aerobics/zumba, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, rifle, rock climbing and so many other activities. For enquiries and registration details, contact 0484 2204068, 2205071 or mail rsckochi@gmail.com