Home Cities Kochi

Umesh, Maksud Ali and Akanksha win Kochi Student's Biennale award

11 students from the University of Kashmir won the Tata Trusts Students’ Biennale National Award.

Published: 30th March 2019 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Nature Unconditioned, the work of Maksud Ali Mondal which won him Tata Trust's Students 'Biennale International Award.

Nature Unconditioned, the work of Maksud Ali Mondal which won him Tata Trust's Students 'Biennale International Award.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Concluding the third edition of Student’s Biennale, its winners were announced on Friday at the closing ceremony of Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2018. The awards, instituted by Tata Trusts and the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF), honoured the participants for their excellence in art practices.Three were selected as the recipients of the Tata Trusts Students’ Biennale International Award, while 11 students from the University of Kashmir won the Tata Trusts Students’ Biennale National Award. The award jury comprised KBF president Bose Krishnamachari, Tata Trusts Head (Arts and Culture) Deepika Sorabjee and artist-filmmaker KM Madhusudhanan.

The three artists selected for the Tata Trusts Students’ Biennale International Awards were Umesh Singh (Uncomfortable Tools and Jaab (muzzle)); Maksud Ali Mondal (Nature Unconditioned) and Akanksha Agarwal (A Palm tree on a Pedestal, Ha..ha..a flower behind too). The 11 students selected for the Tata Trusts Students’ Biennale National Award were Tabeena Wani (Untitled); Saba Altaf (Home); Zaid Bhat (Building, dwelling, thinking); Owais Ahmed (Memory for Forgetfulness); Ushmayo Dutta (Pursuit of home); Ahamad Muzamil (Massacres and Home); Numair Qadri (The story and claims); Anis Wani (Jannat e benazeer); Arona Riyaz (Memory); Mir Lateef (Pulhoor and Kashmir – A political Study); and Asif Haneef (Untitled).

Bose said the 2010-founded KBF always gave importance to art education. “We believe in providing an internationally-recognised platform for art students and giving them an opportunity to experience the firsthand making of an art show of a large extent,” he said. Deepika spoke highly of the students’ deep engagement with the materials used, revealing it played a key role in the jury’s selection.

“The concept in the translation of ideas (using the small production grants given this year) into works that carried their roots, coming as they did from different parts of the country, was particularly noticed," she said. For instance, according to Deepika, Umesh’s use of cyanotype prints of the farmers juxtaposed with the sculptural works produced from diseased bark and discarded tools, while Maksud’s confidence in working with organic material that, in decay, left evocative ‘drawings’ in growth. "Akanksha’s scale and formalism in papier mache, all responded to the ‘Making as Thinking’ curatorial brief refreshingly,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Students Biennale Kochi Biennale Foundation Kochi Biennale International Award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp