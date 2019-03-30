Vignettes of life and its many shades

By Express News Service

KOCHI: We all might have wondered, at one point or the other, about the way our lives have progressed so far. The unpredictability of life will influence our thoughts as well. Shedding our pride and perplexities, one day we will have to invent happiness from everything around us. Inner Rustlings, a collection of poems by Iqbal Ismail Sait, the poet who adopted the pseudonym 'Ghalib Sultan', shares a similar vignette. The eleven poems in the book will make the reader look at his life from a different perspective.

Iqbal Ismail Sait

The poem I see My God - I say Oh! My God stands out for the poet's broad spiritual mind that helps find happiness in every mortal being around him. He uses the piece to react to the tragedies around him.

The way the work juggles ecstasy and sorrow reflects the pattern of our lives. It also hints at the importance of relishing the good moments amidst our hectic schedules. To be aware of the terrible events and still remember God demands a soulful mind.

Poems like De-evolution, The death of an alien kind, A perfect human being, Planet Z- a distant hope, yearnings also mirror stories around us and umpteen thoughts that make a man. However, the poems tend to get a bit lengthy at times. With readers living in the era of Haiku poems, the language and length should be precise to convey the crux. A book also is in need of a good proof-reading exercise.

Interestingly, a few of these poems were written a few decades ago and Iqbal was reluctant to publish them. Hailing from a philanthropic family in Kochi, Iqbal has a cinema connection through his brother Babu Sait, who is the producer of 'Chemmeen' movie.