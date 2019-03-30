Home Cities Kochi

Vignettes of life and its many shades

We all might have wondered, at one point or the other, about the way our lives have progressed so far.

Published: 30th March 2019 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  We all might have wondered, at one point or the other, about the way our lives have progressed so far. The unpredictability of life will influence our thoughts as well. Shedding our pride and perplexities, one day we will have to invent happiness from everything around us.  Inner Rustlings, a collection of poems by Iqbal Ismail Sait, the poet who adopted the pseudonym 'Ghalib Sultan', shares a similar vignette. The eleven poems in the book will make the reader look at his life from a different perspective. 

Iqbal Ismail Sait

The poem I see My God - I say Oh! My God stands out for the poet's broad spiritual mind that helps find happiness in every mortal being around him. He uses the piece to react to the tragedies around him. 
The way the work juggles ecstasy and sorrow reflects the pattern of our lives. It also hints at the importance of relishing the good moments amidst our hectic schedules. To be aware of the terrible events and still remember God demands a soulful mind. 

Poems like De-evolution, The death of an alien kind, A perfect human being, Planet Z- a distant hope, yearnings also mirror stories around us and umpteen thoughts that make a man. However, the poems tend to get a bit lengthy at times.  With readers living in the era of Haiku poems, the language and length should be precise to convey the crux. A book also is in need of a good proof-reading exercise.

Interestingly, a few of these poems were written a few decades ago and Iqbal was reluctant to publish them. Hailing from a philanthropic family in Kochi, Iqbal has a cinema connection through his brother Babu Sait, who is the producer of 'Chemmeen' movie.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp