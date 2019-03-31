Home Cities Kochi

File criminal case against contractors forcing workers to toil under hot sun: Ernakulam Collector

The  Ernakulam District Collector on Saturday directed the Labour Department to register criminal cases against contractors who are forcing workers to work directly under the hot sun.

Published: 31st March 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers at work in the scorching sun

Migrant workers at work in the scorching sun.|BP Deepu

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The  Ernakulam District Collector on Saturday directed the Labour Department to register criminal cases against contractors who are forcing workers to work directly under the hot sun. Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla in a meeting held at the District Collectorate evaluated steps taken to tackle the harsh summer by the authorities, including local self-governing bodies in Ernakulam.

Safirulla said he came to know several workers are still working under the hot sun even after the government has come out with a directive about the working hours after numerous sunstroke incidents were reported from different parts of Kerala. According to him, mostly workers from other states are working during noontime when they are vulnerable to sunstroke.

He asked local selfgoverning bodies to enhance monitoring mechanism to prevent such inhuman incidents. He asked the enforcement squads under the Labour Department to conduct frequent checks to prevent contractors forcing workers to work under the hot sun. He also evaluated water supply mechanism in places facing severe water shortage during the summer.

He said the government has come out with a directive about proper water distribution and lapses from the departments concerned would not be tolerated. He asked local self-governing bodies to ensure water is distributed to needy people and for monitoring purpose squads have to be formed.

Sunstroke cases
As many as five cases of sunstroke were reported at different parts of the district on Saturday. The cases were reported at Fort Kochi, Mundamveli, Thuravoor, Kuttumpuzha and Chelamattom. Two of the persons have suffered burns due to sunstroke.

