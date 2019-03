By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A suo motu case has been registered by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on the incident in which two seven-year-old students were made to stand in the sun by school authorities alleging non-remittance of fees.

The students of an unaided school in Ernakulam district were not allowed to take exams. P Suresh,panel chief, said commission decided to register a case based on media reports.