Sri Lankan Navy chief visits Southern Naval Command

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN), along with a delegation, is on a visit to Southern Naval Command (SNC) from Friday to Sunday, as a part of an official visit programme to India. On Saturday, the Commander SLN held discussions with Vice Admiral A K Chawla, AVSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief, Southern Naval Command, on subjects of mutual interest to both navies.

He was thereafter given a presentation on the activities conducted by the SNC, focussing mainly on training - this being the Training Command. At present, 95 SLN officers and 67 sailors are undergoing training at various establishments and units under the SNC.

On completion of his visit to Kochi, the Commander SLN and his delegation will proceed to the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala. Currently, 17 SLN cadets are undergoing training at the INA.