3 weeks sought to implement order on empanelled drivers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Tuesday sought three weeks time to implement the High Court order to relieve 1,565 empanelled drivers.

The deadline to relieve those drivers who were allowed to continue beyond 180 days had expired on April 30.

The KSRTC submitted that it was unable to appoint drivers on regular basis due to the financial constraints, and that it was not feasible to recruit drivers on a temporary basis through the Employment Exchange as it was a time consuming process.

KSRTC said the services of empanelled drivers are required for the effective operation under Section 18 of the Road Transport Corporation Act. Hence, some more time was required to relieve the empanelled drivers, it submitted.

If the empanelled drivers are relieved forthwith, the Corporation will not be able to conduct it services, KSERTC said. This is because empanelled drivers’ services are utilised against the leave vacancies.

Such a move will also result in irreparable hardship to commuters, said KSRTC in its submission. The High Court had passed the judgment to relieve empanelled drivers on April 8.