A wedding reception at sea

It was April 25 and the clock struck four in the evening. Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation’s Nefertiti cruise set sail on the dot.

KOCHI: It was April 25 and the clock struck four in the evening. Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation’s Nefertiti cruise set sail on the dot. It was a special day for newly-wed Aathira Venugopal and Nevis Gurnani. Exploring a new chapter in the destination wedding industry in the state, it was also the day Kochi witnessed history being. It was the first time the luxury liner was hosting a wedding reception.

A themed-cruise wedding on a real cruise, nearly 150 guests on behalf of the bride and groom gathered at the air-conditioned banquet hall. “The bride hails from Guruvayoor and groom from Delhi. Because it was a love story of two cultures, the venue of the reception was the perfect one to celebrate their union,” says Dhishan Chandran, founder of Daksh Events which planned the wedding.  

After the food, a DJ was set up at the deck to entertain the guests. “It truly looked magical especially since we were at sea. However, the rain hindered the fun and frolic at the deck. The celebration was then later taken indoors,” says Dhishan. 

Aathira and Nevis are doctors, who fell in love during their MBBS days in Ukraine. The couple got married at Guruvayoor a few days ago. 

Daksh Events, based in Thrissur, has organised over 500 weddings in the past few years. “This is probably the first time such a wedding reception is being held on this cruise. The state is known as a spot for destination weddings. The event will mark as a wonderful opportunity for wedding tourism,” says Dhishan. 

Nefertiti cruise, which began its operations in December, is considered as the “trailblazer of Kerala’s waterway tourism initiative”. With a capacity to host 200 passengers, the cruise is designed for destination parties, receptions, corporate events and meetings in the sea.

