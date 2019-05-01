Home Cities Kochi

Art with the silver brush

A bleeding girl and lotus flowers blooming from her vagina drawn on a sanitary pad became a salient and highly appreciated artwork. Chris relates the work with the sacred feminine quality. 

Published: 01st May 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Who would have thought art could be found in a sanitary pad or Deadpool could be a Theyyam character? Instagram became a launch pad for Silver Brush, run by artist Chris Blair Vincent who experiments with his artworks. 

A bleeding girl and lotus flowers blooming from her vagina drawn on a sanitary pad became a salient and highly appreciated artwork. Chris relates the work with the sacred feminine quality. 
“As an artist, I wanted to spread the message that menstrual bleeding is not impure. The lotus I drew was a way to tell the world menstruation is not a taboo rather it’s something divine, as a lotus stands for the symbol of purity according to the Hindu belief,” he said. 
Exceptional and exotic, his artworks mostly have a much deeper meaning and essence hiding in the background. 

Started as a hobby during his school days, Chris grew passionate about art. By the time he was doing his engineering at Chennai, he got attached to art so much he decided to embrace it as his career, “It was a struggle at the beginning as an artist and there wasn’t much stability. I needed to balance it and so I decided to get into designing. After getting out of college, I did a short course on designing. By 2017, I was freelancing as a graphic designer, and then later was working as UI/UX designer at Fortune Cookie UX designs in Delhi. I quit my job last year to focus more on my art,” he said. By opening ‘Silver Brush Studio’ in Chennai, he hopes to go commercial with his art and do commissioned works.

His artworks ‘Fusion Series’ made him popular as an evolving artist. “I wanted to experiment with the Western and the cultural side of Kerala. That’s when I came up with the works including Joker as a kathakali artist, Deadpool-theyyam and Harley Quinn (from Suicide Squad) as a bharatanatyam dancer. The Deadpool-theyyam was a surprisingly crazy project for me considering the similarities of the visual features the theyyam dancer and the superhero shared,” said Chris. 

Giving importance to emotions, he considers it as an inspiration. “Emotions play a vital role in shaping an artist. Art should be seen as a therapy to calm oneself,” he said. Chris’ moniker ‘Silver Brush’ was a deliberate choice to make himself known. “An artist knows how to present his work to his audience so that his actual message reaches them,” said Chris.

Chris has always tried incorporating the elements of nature into his artworks. “A considerable amount of effort is put into research for my paintings. Applying something thought-provoking in my works always fascinates me, especially the triangle which is a basic building element in a design,” he said. 
Immensely optimistic, Chris pleasantly accepts comments and criticism on his works. 

(With inputs from Akhil R Kumar and Aakash Hari)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp