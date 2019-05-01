It's a bumpy ride for Kochi Metro's e-autos

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was expected that once the e-autos begin service, those using Kochi Metro will not have to depend on other means of transport. But, the service which was to be made available at Aluva, Kalamassery, Edapally, Kaloor, MG Road and Maharajas College stations is at present restricted to a few.

"These autorickshaws, which operate in a 5 km radius, were meant to be a part of the first and last mile connectivity for the passengers using Metro.

Even though the number of rides each autorickshaw gets is satisfying, the drivers have raised various issues," said Satheesh, a BMS activist. According to him, in most of the Metro stations, no parking facility has been provided for the autorickshaws.

"They have to park on the road and this in the case of stations like Kaloor, Edapally and MG Road is not viable. These are busy roads and the only option left is to park right on the pavement before the stations," he said.

According to Abhilash, BMS area secretary, these drivers, who are attached to the Ernakulam District Autorickshaw Drivers’ Cooperative Society, had been promised a salary. "But two months have passed and the drivers have not been paid any salary," he said.

"Now it has become a ride-based operation. The drivers can keep the amount they earn as fare," he said. However, Samanthabhadran, chief promoter, Ernakulam District Autorickshaw Drivers’ Cooperative Society, said, "There has been no mention of salary anywhere. The drivers will be getting a share of society. They are also provided with the vehicle by the society which procures it from the company."

"The project is in a pilot state. The e-autos will go full-fledged into operation after the trial period of three months. During the trial period, the drivers pay a rent of Rs 100, Rs 150 and Rs 200 in the first three months to the company. After the third month, they won't have to pay the rent but will have to start paying up the price of the vehicle which has been given to them by the society on loan. The loan amount is to be paid to the society," he said.

According to him, the number of autorickshaws will be increased only after feedback is received regarding the revenue being generated by the present vehicles. "This is a huge project. We can't go in blindly without analysing its viability. Once the success of the project has been established, we will bring in more vehicles," he said. According to a driver, the e-autos are a viable mode of transportation for those using the Metro. "However, since it is battery operated and we don't have public charging stations, the range of service gets limited. We have to come back to the station to recharge," he said. It is a smooth ride and doesn't have the jerks and motions associated with other autorickshaws, he added.