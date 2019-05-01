Jacobite Catholicos seeks approval of  Patriarch to resign

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Faced with unbridled aggression from outside his flock over the Orthodox-Jacobite dispute as well as internal conflicts brewing steadily within his Church, Metropolitan Trustee and Catholicos of the Jacobite Church Mar Baselious Thomas I has decided to step down from his duties.

A letter to this effect seeking the permission of the Patriarch of Antioch Mar Aphrem II has been dispatched on Saturday. According to sources, the Catholicos has decided to resign after a letter was sent to him by committee members regarding the discussions required to be heldKerala High Court as per agenda for the managing committee meeting on Wednesday.

Catholicos Baselious Thomas I

In his letter to the Patriarch, the Catholicos regrets that some members of his Church are solely interested in maligning his reputation, through publicised letters, as is evident from a letter which was spread through social media and had been signed by the Clergy Trustee Fr Sleeba Paul Vattavelil Cor Episcopa and Lay Trustee C K Shaji Chundayil on Friday. Certain remarks made in the said letter were deeply vengeful and purposefully written to misinform the faithful.

“Furthermore, the meetings of the official bodies frequently get disrupted by individuals who act according to the interests of these office-bearers and therefore it has become extremely difficult to manage the affairs of the Church in the present situation,” the Catholicos noted in the letter.

“My humble self has decided to step down from my duties as Metropolitan Trustee of the Holy Church and to retire from the position as Catholicos of India. I shall continue to serve the Church as the Metropolitan of Angamali Diocese,” the Catholicos said in the letter. Since formal discussions on various important issues relating to the Church, particularly financial issues, were not being entertained by the Catholicos in the previous committee meetings, the members were forced to send the letter seeking the attention of the Catholicos. “It is over two months since any fruitful decision has been taken in the committee meetings. Agendas set for the year are not discussed since the Catholicos adjourns the meeting when any serious questions are raised regarding the financial matters of the Church. It is very difficult to proceed with the administration in shambles like this,” said Fr Sleeba Vattavelil Cor Episcopa.

He also added they had sent two letters, seeking the attention of the Catholicos on important matters concerning the Church, but he had not responded to both. Meanwhile, former official spokesperson of the Jacobite Church Fr Varghese Kallapara said the Catholicos had sent over 20 times similar letters expressing his desire to step down from his duties. “The Patriarch of Antioch can only relieve him from the post of Catholicos, whereas he will have to resign from the Metropolitan Trustee post with the consent of the General Body,” said Kallapara.

On the other hand, the Patriarch of Antioch is slated to make an apostolic visit to Kerala on May 24.