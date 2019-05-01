Home Cities Kochi

Jacobite Catholicos seeks approval of  Patriarch to resign

On the other hand, the Patriarch of Antioch is slated to make an apostolic visit to Kerala on May 24.

Published: 01st May 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Faced with unbridled aggression from outside his flock over the Orthodox-Jacobite dispute as well as internal conflicts brewing steadily within his Church, Metropolitan Trustee and Catholicos of the Jacobite Church Mar Baselious Thomas I has decided to step down from his duties. 

A letter to this effect seeking the permission of the Patriarch of Antioch Mar Aphrem II has been dispatched on Saturday. According to sources, the Catholicos has decided to resign after a letter was sent to him by committee members regarding the discussions required to be heldKerala High Court as per agenda for the managing committee meeting on Wednesday.

Catholicos Baselious Thomas I

In his letter to the Patriarch, the Catholicos regrets that some members of his Church are solely interested in maligning his reputation, through publicised  letters, as is evident from a letter which was spread through social media and had been signed by the Clergy Trustee Fr Sleeba Paul Vattavelil Cor Episcopa and Lay Trustee C K Shaji Chundayil on Friday. Certain remarks made in the said letter were deeply vengeful and purposefully written to misinform the faithful. 

“Furthermore, the meetings of the official bodies frequently get disrupted by individuals who act according to the interests of these office-bearers and therefore it has become extremely difficult to manage the affairs of the Church in the present situation,” the Catholicos noted in the letter.

“My humble self has decided to step down from my duties as Metropolitan Trustee of the Holy Church and to retire from the position as Catholicos of India. I shall continue to serve the Church as the Metropolitan of Angamali Diocese,” the Catholicos said in the letter. Since formal discussions on various important issues relating to the Church, particularly financial issues, were not being entertained by the Catholicos in the previous committee meetings, the members were forced to send the letter seeking the attention of the Catholicos.  “It is over two months since any fruitful decision has been taken in the committee meetings. Agendas set for the year are not discussed since the Catholicos adjourns the meeting when any serious questions are raised regarding the financial matters of the Church. It is very difficult to proceed with the administration in shambles like this,” said Fr Sleeba Vattavelil Cor Episcopa.

He also added they had sent two letters, seeking the attention of the Catholicos on important matters concerning the Church, but he had not responded to both. Meanwhile, former official spokesperson of the Jacobite Church Fr Varghese Kallapara said the Catholicos had sent over 20 times similar letters expressing his desire to step down from his duties. “The Patriarch of Antioch can only relieve him from the post of Catholicos, whereas he will have to resign from the Metropolitan Trustee post with the consent of the General Body,” said Kallapara.

On the other hand, the Patriarch of Antioch is slated to make an apostolic visit to Kerala on May 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Catholicos Baselious Thomas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp