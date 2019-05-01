Kerala High Court tells CBSE to provide details of affiliated schools

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to inform the court about the details of the recognised schools - government, aided and unaided - affiliated to the board of the state or other recognised boards. The court also directed to provide the student strength in the schools and the students appearing for the secondary and higher secondary examination conducted by the board of the state in the past three years.

The court also directed the CBSE to furnish the details of the affiliated schools within the state with the overall student strength and also the strength of those enrolled for the secondary and higher secondary examinations in the past three years.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by the state government seeking to process recognition application considering the extent of land prescribed in the guidelines.

The government submitted around 870 applications had been filed for getting recognition so that these schools could seek affiliation from the CBSE and other boards. In fact, the government pleader sought to extend the time till May 31 granted by the court for processing the applications received from various schools in view of the elections.

Considering the plea, the court directed the government to complete the process before May 20.