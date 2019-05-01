Home Cities Kochi

Kerala High Court tells CBSE to provide details of affiliated schools

Considering the plea, the court directed the government to complete the process before May 20.

Published: 01st May 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to inform the court about the details of the recognised schools - government, aided and unaided - affiliated to the board of the state or other recognised boards. The court also directed to provide the student strength in the schools and the students appearing for the secondary and higher secondary examination conducted by the board of the state in the past three years.

The court also directed the CBSE to furnish the details of the affiliated schools within the state with the overall student strength and also the strength of those enrolled for the secondary and higher secondary examinations in the past three years.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by the state government seeking to process recognition application considering the extent of land prescribed in the guidelines. 

The government submitted around 870 applications had been filed for getting recognition so that these schools could seek affiliation from the CBSE and other boards. In fact, the government pleader sought to extend the time till May 31 granted by the court for processing the applications received from various schools in view of the elections. 

Considering the plea, the court directed the government to complete the process before May 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp