Serving good food at your doorsteps

The city has a considerable number of catering services taking in bulk orders, but only a few who accepts orders for even a single meal. One such catering service is 'Sukrutham Catering'. 

Published: 01st May 2019 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

S K Subramanian and Deepa

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city has a considerable number of catering services taking in bulk orders, but only a few who accepts orders for even a single meal. One such catering service is 'Sukrutham Catering'. 
Through a Whatsapp group, they put on their day's menu. All the customer has to do is message them, and healthy, homely food will arrive at their doorsteps.
“There are three dimensions to food security -  availability, accessibility and affordability. But, it is rare to see any catering service meet all the three dimensions”, says Sreekala Vinod, a customer who recently moved to Kochi. 

Sukrutham Catering is over 20 years old and one of the well-known vegetarian caterers in Kochi. Tucked away at A T Thomas Road, Valanjambalam, anybody who steps into their building is welcomed by the tantalising aroma of fresh food. 

All orders are taken by the owners - S K Subramanian (aka Raju) and his wife Deepa Subramanian - themselves. Raju monitors the business whereas Deepa attends calls and orders from customers.
The workers prepare and deliver the food. At times, their son helps them. "My father was into this field. Later, I worked as an assistant under my guru Subramanium", says Raju reminiscing his initial days. "In those days there weren't any machines. We used traditional kitchen tools such as 'ammikallu' and 'aattukallu' to grind the ingredients while relying on wells to draw water. I used to get Rs 5 for a marriage function," says Raju.

Their day starts at 4:30 am. "Though the office is open from 7 am  to  7 pm, we start our work from 4:30 am,” says Deepa. Their menu will vary each day from dosa or idly with sambar and chutney, poori masala, appam with vegetable stew and several other dishes for breakfast.

Lunch is rice with lots of side-dishes like aviyal, thoran, rasam and buttermilk. There is also chappatti with side-dishes, including channa masala or vegetable kuruma. Dinner is idiyappam and vegetable stew. During festivities, they serve sadya and sweets which include mysore pak, barfi, laddoo and jaggery payasam.  They take orders for functions too.
There is also the facility to pay off the bills at the end of the month which is an added advantage for the customers.  

However, times are tough for them.  "There are a lot of downs in our business. Last year during floods, we had to encounter a loss of ten to fifteen lakhs. All the products we ordered were spoiled”, says Raju. 
(With inputs by N Shreya and  P A Aparna)

